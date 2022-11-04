Join the discussion: The Boston team from Two Weeks in America reaches home. And Santarpio’s.

FINALLY HOME — In some ways, our last assignment was the hardest. How could we capture our home city in one vignette?

It was the challenge we had confronted the whole trip and debated in quiet moments on car rides — on Indiana highways, deep inside Kentucky caves, and peeking over West Virginia mountaintops. We thought about getting lobster rolls in the Seaport or a power lunch downtown; we wondered about Southie or the Common or Fenway Park. But the three of us didn’t want to eat in the lobby of a luxury apartment that had displaced longtime Bostonians, or lean into stereotypes about the city’s militant sports fans.