Join the discussion: A brief tour of mooncake makers in Philly’s Chinatown

By Diti Kohli Globe Staff,Updated November 4, 2022, 20 minutes ago
The Chinatown Friendship Gate welcomed people to this economic and cultural hub. Mooncakes are sought out in bakeries in Philadelphia’s Chinatown.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

PHILADELPHIA — In the eighth month of the Lunar New Year, Philly’s Chinatown erupts into celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Festival, with kung fu demonstrations, taiko drumming, and a dragon parade. Among all the traditions, one is ubiquitous: the mooncake.

The flour pastry — baked by the thousands in the seven-block neighborhood come September — is a holiday staple. Displayed in glass cases, next to Napoleons and tamarind teas, each mooncake is embossed with an intricate design, usually a symbol of good fortune.

