Join the discussion: A brief tour of mooncake makers in Philly’s Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA — In the eighth month of the Lunar New Year, Philly’s Chinatown erupts into celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Festival, with kung fu demonstrations, taiko drumming, and a dragon parade. Among all the traditions, one is ubiquitous: the mooncake.

The flour pastry — baked by the thousands in the seven-block neighborhood come September — is a holiday staple. Displayed in glass cases, next to Napoleons and tamarind teas, each mooncake is embossed with an intricate design, usually a symbol of good fortune.