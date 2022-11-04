fb-pixel Skip to main content

Join the discussion: Don’t talk politics in Little Havana

By Mark Shanahan Globe Staff,Updated November 4, 2022, 20 minutes ago
Danny Bravo warmed up on his trumpet before playing at the Ball & Chain nightclub Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

MIAMI — Johnny “Big Papa” Cardona doesn’t talk politics.

“For me, it’s a no,” said Cardona, owner of D Asis Guayaberas, a men’s clothing store in the heart of Little Havana. “You shouldn’t talk politics here.”

But after buying a couple of guayaberas — it’s a type of shirt, popular in Cuba, with four pockets in the front for cigars and guava — I did just that. I walked down the street to Domino Park, where I chatted up some of the oldsters who gather every day for lively games of dominoes.

Read the full story.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.