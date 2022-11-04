Join the discussion: Route 66 has long captured the public’s imagination — you probably haven’t heard the whole story

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — “We made it!” said a woman to the people in line behind her waiting to take photos by the “End of the Trail” Route 66 sign. “We started in Chicago!”

The others in line at the Santa Monica Pier seemed to care little, but she had an interested listener in me, since we had reached a similar milestone on our road trip. I chatted with her group, two couples — one from Pennsylvania, one from Mississippi — who had spent a year planning their 12-day trip along as much of the historic highway as they could.