Aaron Judge voted player of the year as Yankees commit to keep pushing to sign him long-term

Earlier Friday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman — who is working on a handshake agreement following his contract’s expiration on Monday — said he will push ahead with talks aimed at re-signing Aaron Judge.

Judge set an American League record with 62 homers, breaking the previous mark of 61 set by New York's Roger Maris in 1961.

NEW YORK — Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association.

“We’d love to be able to bring Aaron Judge back and have him being able to maintain being a member of this franchise and the path he’s currently on is Hall of Fame-like,” Cashman said at the Yankees’ 13th annual news conference to discuss the path ahead from a season that fell short. “Nothing better than to have him continue to man right field for us and impact us on and off the field the way he has thus far.”

Judge is eligible to become a free agent on the day after the World Series and the outfielder can negotiate contract terms with all teams starting with the sixth day after the Series ends. Ahead of opening day, Judge rejected a contract that would have paid him $213.5 million from 2023-29.

Judge had a $19 million salary this year and the 30-year-old is likely to command a long-term contract worth over $300 million.

“As George Steinbrenner said, he puts fannies in the seats,” Cashman said. “People want to go watch that guy play, and you want to put great teams on the field that they want to come here to watch compete and win. Certain individual players transcend the team and everything stops when they’re at the bat or they have the ball in their hand. He’s one of those types of talents.”

St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was voted National League outstanding player, the union said.

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, a member of the union's eight-man executive subcommittee that was heavily involved in labor negotiations, was selected Marvin Miller man of the year, given to a player whose leadership inspires others.

Former pitcher Steve Rogers, a longtime special assistant on the union's staff, was given the Curt Flood Award for advancement of players’ rights and devotion to the union.

Houston's Justin Verlander was selected the AL outstanding pitcher and the AL comeback player, Miami's Sandy Alcantara the NL outstanding pitcher and Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. the NL comeback player.

Seattle outfielder Julio Rodríguez was AL outstanding rookie and Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider the NL outstanding rookie.