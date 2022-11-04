Roxbury’s AJ Reeves, on an Exhibit-10 contract with the Celtics, wants to prove he’s here to stay

All those hours, from pickup at the Lee School to BNBL at Madison Park or the Reggie Lewis Center, to high school basketball at a private school, led Reeves to an opportunity with his hometown team.

After all, he’s a Roxbury native who grew up playing basketball around the city.

AJ Reeves will never forget the feeling of stepping into the lobby of the Celtics’ practice facility to sign his first professional basketball contract.

Reeves signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the franchise in October and will begin his rookie season with the Maine Celtics when the G-League team tips off Sunday.

Advertisement

For the former METCO student who began his high school career at Swampscott before proving himself at Brimmer and May and later at Providence, earning the contract is a dream come true.

“It’s really surreal,” Reeves said. “Any time I have the chance to put the word Celtics across my chest, I feel like I have the whole city behind me whether it’s in Maine or in Boston. Everybody wants to see the local guy win.”

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Reeves, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard, did a lot of winning at Providence. As a senior last season, he played an instrumental role in leading the Friars to their first Big East regular-season title and first Sweet 16 appearance since 1997.

He ended his college career the same way he began it — Reeves hit seven 3-pointers in his first and last collegiate home games. That shotmaking ability helped him impress the Celtics.

Reeves said that, during a pre-draft workout with Boston in May, he hit 84 of his 100 threes. He was also with the Celtics’ summer league team in Las Vegas.

“He’s got to be a shot-maker for them,” Providence head coach Ed Cooley said. “That’s his gift. He’s got to be able to defend multiple positions. Pros are not defined by one position anymore. It’s about can you guard multiple positions, can you make open shots, and can you make teammates better?”

Advertisement

Maine Celtics coach Alex Barlow said he’s familiar with Reeves’s shooting ability from watching him at Providence.

“He’s a kid that can shoot the ball, can really fill it up,” Barlow said. “He looks like he put on some real good, strong muscle since I last saw him. He’s a kid that has a chance, he’s just got to work hard and put in the time. He’s always asking questions and trying to get better.”

That’s why Reeves made a point to listen as much as he could to the 3-point specialists around him during summer league. Learnin from Sam Hauser and Matt Ryan made his time in Las Vegas a great experience, he said.

“I tried to learn from the guys who are knocking down shots in front of me and just pick their brain about spots, getting my shot off, and ways to attack,” said Reeves.

AJ Reeves (left, dribbling past future Providence teammate David Duke in 2018) was part of the METCO program and played at Brimmer and May School. Barry Chin

Spending time in the gym soaking up basketball knowledge is nothing new for Reeves.

From the time he was old enough to dribble, he spent plenty of time watching his older cousin and godmother, Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy.

She’s the Boston basketball player who inspired Reeves the most.

Peddy starred at Temple and was drafted in 2012 by the Washington Mystics, who cut her before she played a game.

Advertisement

For seven years, Peddy, navigated getting cut from WNBA rosters and playing overseas, A breakout season earned her another shot with the Mystics. She made WNBA debut as a 30-year-old rookie in 2019.

Two years later, she was starting for Phoenix in the 2021 WNBA finals.

At one point, she was ready to give up on her WNBA dream. But she kept going because Reeves and her younger brother were watching.

“I knew they looked up to me,” Peddy said. “I would come home and beat them one-on-one and they would get mad. But I would miss chunks of their lives spending 8-9 months overseas. They would get super excited when I showed them my stats and trophies. I saw they were wearing No. 11. I knew back home somebody was looking up to me and I couldn’t quit.”

There’s a similar competitiveness in Reeves, who is determined to prove he belongs in the organization he grew up watching.

He knows how hard the climb to the Celtics roster might be. It only makes him aim higher.

“If you’re working to just make the cut, you’re not working for the right thing,” Reeves said. “You’ve got to work to surpass the bar and surpass your ceiling. It’s great that I’m here. I want to stay. I’m continuing to work so that they don’t have a reason to say no. I’m trying to do everything possible to keep it going and stay a professional as long as I can.”