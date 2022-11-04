BC’s Emmett Morehead made a statement in his first start, but the defense couldn’t hold up against Duke

Morehead, a 6-foot-5-inch, 228-pound redshirt freshman filling in for Phil Jurkovec (right knee), was impressive and offered a glimpse into the future. He finished 27-of-45 passing for 330 yards, 4 touchdowns, and no interceptions, yet BC came up short, 38-31, in a shootout at Alumni Stadium.

Quarterback Emmett Morehead gave Boston College a chance in his first career start, but the defense couldn’t stop Duke’s balanced attack Friday night.

Making his first start in place of an injured Phil Jurkovec, freshman Emmett Morehead threw for four touchdowns and more than 300 yards.

The loss is the fourth straight for the Eagles (2-7, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who fell to UConn for the first time ever last week. Opponents have outscored the Eagles 125-52 during the losing streak, as their season has unraveled since a one-point win over Louisville on Oct. 1.

There were some bright spots Friday, highlighted by the play of Morehead and freshman Joe Griffin Jr. (5 catches, 103 yards, 2 TDs) and Alex Broome (74 total yards), but the Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2 ACC) had too much firepower.

Alex Broome broke off a 22-yard run to spark BC's first touchdown drive. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Duke struck first when quarterback Riley Leonard broke free for a 60-yard scamper three minutes into the game. BC coach Jeff Hafley said he addressed the slow start defensively against UConn, yet Friday was more of the same.

BC responded four minutes later, as Morehead hit Zay Flowers for a 2-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7. Duke’s Todd Pelino drilled a 39-yard field goal four minutes after that for a 10-7 edge through one quarter.

The Eagles looked flat and out of sorts defensively to start the second, as well, as Duke extended its lead on a 7-yard rush from Jordan Waters. Sahmir Hagans added an 8-yard TD reception, as the Blue Devils’ lead ballooned to 24-7.

Boston College was in danger of letting the game spiral before Morehead found Griffin Jr. for a 2-yard score with 50 seconds remaining in the first half.

The Eagles had regained momentum, but Duke still took a 24-14 edge into halftime after dominating the possession battle, 18:07 to 11:53. The Blue Devils outgained BC, 254-145, in total yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry.

BC’s shorthanded offensive line had its hands full. A unit that has been decimated by injuries lost Nick Thomas and Jude Bowry for Friday’s game, and potentially longer.

Zay Flowers caught two touchdown passes from Emmett Morehead. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Duke pushed the margin to 31-14 on a 24-yard rush from Jaquez Moore early in the third, then BC answered with an 18-yard strike to Flowers. He wiggled his way past multiple defenders to slice the deficit to 31-21 through three quarters.

Morehead, who became the first Eagle to throw three or more TD passes in his first career start since 2009 was poised and didn’t try to do too much, taking what the defense gave him and making simple plays, rather than reaching for spectacular ones.

Early in the fourth quarter, Moore delivered again, from 2-yards out, to extend the cushion to 17 once again.

Dino Tomlin helped BC move downfield on the ensuing drive, then Morehead connected with Griffin for a 26-yard score to make it 38-28 with 12:07 left.

BC tacked on a field goal in the final minute, but ran out of time.





