Big plays from Karmarri Ellerbe and David DeSouza propel No. 11 Everett football past No. 6 Taunton

The offensive star for the Crimson Tide (8-1) was quarterback Karmarri Ellerbe, who scored early and often. On the first play of the game, Ellerbe connected with senior wide receiver Giacobbe Ward for a 62-yard touchdown.

No. 11 Everett’s stars shined bright Friday en route to a 33-14 victory over No. 6 Taunton in the first round of the Division 1 MIAA state tournament.

TAUNTON — In big games, teams need their stars to make plays.

Taunton (5-4) had a quick strike of its own; a 56-yard touchdown run by Malachi Johnson to knot the game at 7-7.

Ellerbe added touchdown rushes of 6 and 11 yards before halftime, giving the visitors a two-score lead.

“Karmarri’s a downhill runner,” said Everett coach Rob DiLoreto. “We’ve designed our offense to be downhill this year.”

Everett’s defensive star was senior cornerback David DeSouza, a first-year player, who snagged two interceptions. The second came in the fourth quarter and sealed the win.

Taunton quarterback Jacob Leonard threw a quick wide receiver screen and the pass was bobbled. DeSouza broke on the receiver and wound up with the ball at the 2-yard line before walking into the end zone to extend Everett’s lead to 19.

“If he played a couple years, he’d be a scholarship player,” DiLoreto said of DeSouza.

Ellerbe finished with more than 100 passing yards and had a hand in three touchdowns. Damien Lackland scored for Everett and Dmitrius Shearrion also scored for Taunton.

“We represent the city. We represent the E with pride,” DiLoreto said. “This is all about Everett family. And I’m the proudest man on the Earth to be able to coach in my hometown” said DiLoreto.

Everett will travel to No. 3 Central Catholic (7-2) for the quarterfinals.



