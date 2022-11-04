Bill Belichick breaks down what the Patriots are up against when the Colts bring the RPO to Gillette

The wishbone doesn’t feature a passing element, but the two attacks do have similarities when it comes to pre- and postsnap recognition, split-second decision making at the line of scrimmage, and multiple choices.

While the wishbone is not coming to the NFL venue near you, its distant cousin, the RPO (run-pass option), is already prevalent on the league’s offensive landscape.

FOXBOROUGH — The wishbone was designed to break defenses by keeping defenders guessing and on their heels.

“In terms of three options, that’s exactly what it is,” Bill Belichick explained Friday. “Sometimes it’s two, sometimes it’s three. So, in the wishbone, you had the fullback, the quarterback, and the pitch. Now, you have the dive, the quarterback, and instead of the pitch, it’s some sort of pass pattern to a guy in the flat or a bubble screen or that type of thing.

“Sometimes it’s run or throw, but then there are times when it’s run, quarterback reads the end as part of the run, and then either he runs or he throws. So, there is a dual element to the RPOs and sometimes there’s really a three-way decision.’’

Within the RPO tree, there are several branches, including some the Patriots have featured.

“Teams are doing the inside, outside, where they’re doing the sweep to one side and RPO, or keep, or whatever counter play back to the other side,” said Belichick. “And then teams like Baltimore — we did it with Cam [Newton], too — where you have the outside play, and the quarterback keeps it inside. As an outside to inside, instead of inside to outside, just reverse that.”

Which play depends on whom (or where) the offense is trying to expose.

“Who are you RPO-ing? Are you RPO-ing the end or are you RPO-ing a three technique?” said Belichick. “So there’s multiple versions of that.

“Another element of that in the RPO is the hiding behind the coverage, right? So you can RPO it inside to outside with a blocker or you can run a play and then have somebody come in behind them. So if the linebacker comes up, you throw it to the guy behind them, if the linebacker drops off, you hand it off, that kind of thing. So there’s multiple varieties of that.’’

Sunday’s opposition, the Colts, who switched from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger at quarterback last week, have tweaked their offense to take advantage of Ehlinger’s ability to run. Expect a heavy dose of RPOs.

“The Colts have really shown all of it,” said Belichick. “It was only one week, but they did it all against Washington. They had the three-option plays and they had multiple two-option plays.

“The play they scored on was the sweep, right? But then they also had the shuffle pass. So had the defense widened, then they would’ve shuffled it inside to the tight end. Which we saw that from Pittsburgh. They did a similar thing, multiple times. It doesn’t really involve the quarterback running, right? So he either gives it to the sweep or he pitches it into the shuffle guy. So two and three options.’’

The Patriots don’t run a ton of RPO looks, though Mac Jones does like the idea of incorporating them into the arsenal.

“Can’t be your whole offense, but it definitely just adds a different layer to your offense,” said the quarterback. “So we want to be able to do whatever we want at any time in the game. Run the ball, throw it, play-action, RPO, etc.

“Definitely need to improve in other areas too, to kind of allow those plays to happen. But those are good plays overall.”

The Patriots will be shorthanded Sunday with center David Andrews (concussion), right tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion), and receiver DeVante Parker (knee) all ruled out.

Running back Damien Harris (illness) was spotted at practice Friday and upgraded to limited/questionable after missing Wednesday and Thursday’s on-field preparations.

Six other Patriots were listed as limited/questionable: defensive linemen Christian Barmore (knee) and Deatrich Wise (ankle), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), cornerback Jack Jones (illness), and running back Pierre Strong (hamstring).

The Colts will be without top running back Jonathan Taylor because of a lingering ankle injury. Taylor rushed for 170 yards — including a back-breaking 67-yard touchdown run — in last year’s matchup, a 27-17 Colts win in Indianapolis.

Joe Cardona once again is the Patriots’ nominee for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The award “honors a league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.’’

Now in his eighth season as the club’s long snapper, Cardona doubles as a lieutenant in the United States Navy. Cardona is assigned to Maritime Security Squadron 8 as the head of the supply department and is responsible for the logistical operations of the 500-plus-member unit across the Eastern Seaboard.

Cardona has performed more than a dozen reenlistment and retirement ceremonies at Gillette Stadium.

Sunday’s game is the annual Salute to Service game and will feature attendance by General James McConville, the Chief of Staff of the Army; General Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau; and Major General Gary Keefe of the Massachusetts National Guard. The West Point parachute team will perform a pregame jump, the Massachusetts National Guard, US Navy, and US Army will enlist more than 150 patriots in the north end of the field prior to the game, and there will be an F-15 flyover from members of the Massachusetts National Guard.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.