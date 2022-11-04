DeMar DeRozan scores 46 for Chicago but Celtics pull out a close win over Bulls

It was a relatively quiet night for Boston’s other starters, but Malcolm Brogdon was a key catalyst off the bench, making 9 of 10 shots and scoring 25 points. The Celtics, whose defense had shown signs over the past two games, won despite allowing the Bulls to make 51.8 percent of their shots. But after a pair of overtime losses to the Cavaliers last week, it was encouraging for them to eke out a close win.

He made 17 of 20 shots at the foul line, both career highs, and had 36 points and 11 rebounds, helping Boston withstand DeMar DeRozan’s 46-point masterpiece.

It was fitting that Celtics star Jayson Tatum put the finishing touches on his team’s 123-119 win over the Bulls on Friday at the free-throw line. On a night when he missed 15 of his 23 field goals and struggled to get into a real rhythm, he had a substantial impact on the game anyway by attacking the rim aggressively and relentlessly.

Boston took a 105-91 lead on a Grant Williams hook shot with 7:10 left, but the Bulls clawed back against Boston’s starters, pulling within 109-103 on a Nikola Vucevic 3-pointer with 4:09 remaining. With the Celtics ahead, 114-107, Vucevic hit another 3-pointer and DeRozan added a pair of free throws to make it 114-112 with 1:24 left.

Derrick White hit a 3-pointer to stretch the lead before Vucevic answered with another from the top of the key. Horford missed a 3-pointer for the Celtics, but Tatum soared in and gathered the offensive rebound as he was fouled. Tatum made one of two free throws and came up with a steal at the other end before turning it over. But Patrick Williams’s potential game-tying 3-pointer was off, and the Celtics closed out the win at the foul line.

Observations from the game:

▪ Tatum took a hard fall on his left elbow at the start of the game and appeared to be in some pain. But he shook it off and then had an unusually large workload in the first half. He was on the floor for 22 of 24 minutes before the break. He made just 4 of 13 shots during that time but had success attacking, getting to the foul line and being a distributor. He attempted 14 free throws over the first three quarters.

▪ Center Luke Kornet had some productive first-half minutes for Boston. Soon after entering the game in the first quarter he converted an alley-oop and blocked a Goran Dragic shot. He held his own when matched up against Chicago’s guards, including another second-quarter play during which he stayed with Dragic and helped force a travel.

▪ Kornet was part of a Tatum and bench lineup that got a very long run together starting late in the first quarter and carrying well into the second. Those two were joined by Malcolm Brogdon, Sam Hauser, and Grant Williams, giving Boston real size at every position. The Celtics trailed Chicago by 8 when this lineup took the floor, and they led by 1 when its run ended nine minutes later. Mazzulla went back to it at the start of the fourth quarter, and quickly stretched a 93-87 lead to 11.

▪ Brogdon was the primary catalyst. He looked very comfortable dicing through the lane and getting to his spots. He overpowered his defender on a pair of three-point plays. The Celtics had a 30-12 edge in first-half points in the paint, and Brogdon played a big role in that. Through the first three quarters he had 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting, without a 3-point attempt.

