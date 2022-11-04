Dartmouth’s makeshift defense holds strong as it moves past Burlington girls’ soccer

Senior captain Madison Stott, a standout sprinter on the track team, shifted from the midfield to halfback and sophomore Katherine Cheesebro converted from forward, flanking junior Hailey Martins in the middle of the defense.

So Boudria enlisted his most athletic players to fill the void, whether they had experience on the back line or not.

Entering the season, Dartmouth coach Scot Boudria encountered a problem: The program had graduated its entire defensive unit.

The defensive trio won tackles all over the field, intercepting passes by jumping lanes, and providing constant, airtight pressure on the ball.

A balanced effort lifted No. 34 Dartmouth to a 5-1 win over No. 31 Burlington in the preliminary round of the Division 2 playoffs at Brush Field in Burlington.

Advertisement

“Those three in the back save us from a lot of mistakes,” said Boudria. “They are the erasers. They did it again today. They’ve gotten better and better every single game.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Darmouth's Avianna Andrade (3) rushes Burlington goalie Kirsten Dew. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Senior captain Sophia Gioiosa paced the offense with two goals and an assist. She made a perfect run through the middle, finishing off the far post to extend Dartmouth’s lead to 3-0 before the half.

Gioiosa looped a gorgeous one-timer with her right foot just below the crossbar early in the second half, depositing a darting cross from freshman Avianna Andrade into the back of the net.

“All game, those balls had been going through — those little skip passes, you don’t think that the other team is going to get it,” said Gioiosa. “If it comes to me, it comes to me and I just hit it.”

Juniors Ava Oliveira and Sarah Kelly and sophomore Remy Barber each added a tally for the Indians (14-4-1). With the win, Dartmouth advances to face No. 2 Masconomet (15-0-2) on Sunday at 2 p.m. A familiar foe, Masconomet defeated the Indians, 4-0, in the first round in 2021.

Advertisement

Junior Annaliesa Viglione netted the lone goal for the Red Devils (5-10-4).

Dartmouth's Ava Oliveira scoots past Burlington's Caitlyn Tremblay. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Division 1

Waltham 1, North Andover 0 — Madelyn Buxton scored the winning goal in overtime to power the No. 30 Hawks (9-6-1) to a preliminary-round victory.

Woburn 3, Medford 0 — Colleen Curran scored twice, propelling the No. 26 Tanners (9-6-4) in a preliminary-round victory.

Division 3

Middleborough 5, Greater Lowell 1 — Jessica Perry scored twice, including a 35-yard free kick, powering the No. 30 Sachems (9-6-3) in a preliminary-round win. Elleana Bush, Aria Baken, and Lily Elder added goals for Middleborough.

Division 4

Blackstone Valley 8, Arlington Catholic 1 — Whitney Russo (3 goals) and Laney Beahn (2 goals) led the way for the No. 9 Beavers (11-6-2) in the first-round win. Blackstone Valley will play the winner of No. 8 West Bridgewater and No. 25 Whittier in the second round Tuesday.

Division 5

Blue Hills 6, Atlantis Charter 0 — Kathleen Murphy (three goals, two assists) and Emily Lehane (two goals, two assists) led the way as the No. 19 Warriors (13-0-4) rolled to a preliminary-round win.

Parker Charter 3, Minuteman 0 — Bontu Piazza, Katie Collins, and Laila L’Bahy tallied goals to helpe the No. 33 Panthers (11-5-3) earned a spot in the Round of 32.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.