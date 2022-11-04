James Murphy tosses his fifth TD pass with 16 seconds left as Reading topples Leominster in epic Division 2 playoff

READING — Senior quarterback James Murphy hit Ryan Strout with a 4-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining to propel sixth-seeded Reading over No. 11 Leominster, 51-44, in an epic Division 2 first-round playoff Friday night.
Reading (9-0) led 30-16 at the half, but the Blue Devils (7-2) gave the hosts all they could handle.
“We knew Leominster was a great football team coming in,” said Reading coach John Fiore, after his squad advanced to a quarterfinal matchup with Bishop Feehan.
“We knew they were going to play their best football, we’re just real happy we answered.”
Leominster’s Ma’kai Stinson Newton punched in a 1-yard touchdown run and Steven Diaz added the conversion with 3:11 left for 44-all.
Murphy directed a 10-play drive that began at the Rockets’ 31 and ended with the late touchdown. The Leominster sideline was livid that it didn’t get a timeout call before the winning play, but Reading ultimately prevailed.
“I’ve never had an opportunity to have a game-winning drive like that,” said Murphy. “We work really, really hard in the offseason and that last drive was a testament to it.”
The Blue Devils got a huge kick return from Ricky Encarnarcion to open the third quarter, putting the offense at the Reading 19. One play later, Stinson Newton scampered in. But a failed conversion left Leominster trailing, 30-22.
Moments later, Encarnarcion picked off Murphy at the Reading 31. Five plays later, quarterback Osiris Lopez appeared to have a 9-yard touchdown run when he crossed the goal line, but he lost the ball and the Rockets recovered.
After a quick three and out, Kaiden Drinkwater hauled in a 48 -yard touchdown from Lopez, but another failed two-point attempt kept the score at 30-28. Murphy found Aidan Bekkenhuis for an 11-yard TD on fourth down the next drive and the Jake Palm PAT made it 37-28 late in the third.
Early in the fourth, the Blue Devils cut it to, 37-36, on 1-yard blast by Stinson Newton and his conversion. Three plays later, Murphy hit Strout for a 48 yard touchdown, pushing the lead back to 44-36. The Blue Devils responded with a 14-play drive for 44-44, setting up the wild finish.