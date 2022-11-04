Jaylen Brown working to find places for Donda Academy boys basketball team to play

The boys’ basketball team has had invitations to several prestigious tournaments revoked, so Brown has been working to find places for them to play. He thought he had an agreement with Morehouse College, but then the university reversed course. He said he then contacted his alma mater, Wheeler High School, in Marietta, Ga, and the school agreed to host a charity event sponsored by Brown. But Brown said that event was eventually shuttered by Cobb County.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown last week parted ways with Kanye West’s marketing agency, Donda Sports, following a series of antisemitic remarks by West. But Brown has been frustrated by the collateral damage to the students of Donda Academy, the 100-student K-12 school founded by West that has been shut down for the remainder of the academic year.

“The school was on board,” Brown said. “The administration and the principal were on board. I grew up in that community. The people in that community were on board. And those are the ones that are paying tax dollars in that community. For people who don’t live in that community to have to give approval for it, and for them to tell me no, I was pulling my hair out. I should be able to do a charity event at my own high school, especially in the gym I helped build.”

But Brown said he has organized a new event for the Donda Academy basketball team that is scheduled for Sunday. He declined to provide details about it because he does not want it to be shut down, too. But he is planning to attend the game since the Celtics are off that day.

“I just think it’s crazy,” Brown said. “Our kids, our youth are the future and they’re just as important as any other issues in this country or this world. And the people who disagree and say those kids shouldn’t have went there or these kids will be better off [away from the school], they never cared about those kids in the first place.”

Former Celtics guard Javonte Green has become an important part of the Bulls’ rotation over the last two seasons. The Celtics signed Green to their summer league squad in 2019 and he eventually made the final roster before being traded to the Bulls midway through his second season in Boston.

He started 45 games for Chicago last year as the Bulls dealt with significant injuries, and this season he is averaging 6.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while playing 18.3 minutes per game.

“He’s another guy that’s got a great motor, great energy,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Friday, before his team faced the Celtics at TD Garden. “Didn’t know what to expect other than what I got from [Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens] about him. Great guy, high motor, high-energy team guy. All those things came back very, very positive and he’s followed through on all those things.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said that center Al Horford will likely play against the Knicks on Saturday night. He missed the tail end of a back-to-back set due to back soreness.

“Al’s been unbelievable as far as taking care of his body and keeping himself in great shape,” Mazzulla said. “He communicates to the training staff and our staff how he’s feeling, and he’s a professional. He’s happy where he’s at, and I’m happy where he’s at.”

Brown was listed as questionable prior to Friday’s game due to an illness but was later cleared to play.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.