Jets will be without injured receiver Corey Davis again in AFC East matchup against the Bills

The nature of Davis’ injury isn’t clear, but coach Robert Saleh indicated Friday the wide receiver will return for the Jets’ next game on Nov. 20 at New England.

Davis was hurt two weeks ago early in New York’s 16-9 win at Denver, and he sat out last Sunday in the 22-17 loss at home to the Patriots.

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will miss his second straight AFC East rivalry game with a knee injury, leaving quarterback Zach Wilson without one of his most reliable playmakers Sunday when New York hosts the Buffalo Bills.

“We’re just going to leave it at a knee,” Saleh said, “but we feel very confident that he’ll be back after the bye week.”

Davis is tied for fourth on the Jets with 19 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns. His absence last week created an opportunity for Denzel Mims, who was inactive for the first seven games. The third-year receiver, a second-round pick who requested a trade during training camp because of a diminished role, had three receptions for 80 yards against the Patriots — including a 63-yard catch — in his season debut.

“His attitude has been awesome,” Saleh said of Mims. “I feel like three weeks ago, something flipped. From his daily approach to coachability, all of it has really amplified for him. He’s really taking the bull by the horns and really showing a lot of maturity, not that he wasn’t mature before.

“Really like where he is mentally, like his mindset. So, hopefully he continues to grow.”

While Mims was mostly the odd-man out when Davis was healthy, Saleh indicated Mims “absolutely” could continue to have a role when Davis returns.

“The sad part of injuries is that you’re not playing,” Saleh said. “The good part is that it gives somebody a chance to step up. All you can ask for is to have the door open — just a crack. Then, it’s the individual’s job to blow it open. He did a nice job last week, and he has another opportunity to do it this week.”

Tannehill practices with Titans

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Titans listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through Saturday before flying to Kansas City. Tannehill was questionable a week ago before being ruled out ahead of Tennessee’s flight to Houston where rookie Malik Willis got his first NFL start for a 17-10 win against the Texans.

Tannehill sprained his right ankle in a win Oct. 23 over Indianapolis and left the stadium that day in a walking boot. The 11-year veteran’s 49-game start streak for Tennessee was snapped.

Willis threw only 10 passes for 55 yards in his NFL debut while being sacked three times. The Titans won by handing off 32 times to two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry, the most carries by a running back in a game this season.

The Titans will be without starting safety Amani Hooker (left shoulder) and fullback Tory Carter (neck).

Chargers without top receivers

Justin Herbert is about to get a crash course in playing a game without his top two receivers.

The quarterback’s Los Angeles Chargers ruled out Keenan Allen for Sunday’s game at Atlanta due to continuing problems with his hamstring. Allen said he experienced a setback last week while doing a workout and didn’t practice all week.

Mike Williams suffered an ankle injury in the Oct. 23 loss to Seattle and is expected to miss at least the next three games.

Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter are expected to start in Allen and Williams’ place, but even that isn’t assured. Palmer came out of concussion protocol earlier this week and has been a full participant in practices, but Carter is questionable due to illness.

Michael Bandy and Jason Moore are also on the roster with the possibility that Joe Reed or Keelan Doss could be elevated from the practice squad.

With injuries impacting the receiver group, Austin Ekeler leads NFL running backs with 53 receptions. It is only the third time a running back has at least 50 catches through his team’s first seven games.

Packers declare Campbell out

All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell won’t play for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Detroit after injuring his right knee in a loss at Buffalo last weekend. Campbell’s absence means rookie linebacker Quay Walker will be wearing the communication helmet that enables him to relay defensive calls to his teammates. “The calls, I try to say as best as I can and try to slow it down a little bit and get it out,” Walker said. “But my accent sometimes makes it hard for people to understand me. That’s the only negative I have about me having the green dot is my accent. It’s hard for people to understand what I say sometimes because my words slur a lot from being down south.” Walker was ejected from the Bills game after shoving Buffalo practice-squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline. He apologized after the game. The Packers have lost four straight for the first time since 2016 and will be trying to avoid their first five-game skid since 2008 against the Lions, losers of five straight … The Chicago Bears activated left guard Cody Whitehair ahead of their home game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. He had been on injured reserve since early October, after he hurt his right knee in a loss to the Giants.

Washington champion Butz dead

All-Pro defensive lineman and two-time Washington Super Bowl champion Dave Butz died at the age of 72.

A spokesman for the Washington Commanders confirmed that Butz’s family informed the team about his death. It was not immediately known where Butz died or the cause of his death.

Butz spent 14 of his 16 NFL seasons with Washington after breaking into the league with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he played his first two years (1973 and 1974). As one of the league’s biggest players at the time at 6 feet, 8 inches and nearly 300 pounds, he was a key part of Washington’s defense for the franchise’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1982 and 1987 seasons.