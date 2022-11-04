Justin Verlander gets his World Series win, and puts Houston on the cusp of another

All that money could not buy the only thing he lacked: A victory in the World Series.

Most Valuable Player, Cy Young Award (twice), Rookie of the Year, nine All-Star selections, Verlander has done it all and earned approximately $315 million along the way.

PHILADELPHIA — Justin Verlander has little left to accomplish in baseball. At 38, he’s one of the best pitchers of his generation, a sure Hall of Famer.

Verlander arrived at Citizens Bank Park for Game 5 on Thursday with an 0-6 record and a 6.07 earned run average in eight previous Series starts going back to 2006.

It was the equivalent of a cracked window in an otherwise pristine mansion, not an emergency but something that eventually needs fixing.

Verlander did not miss his opportunity. In what was his last start of the season and perhaps for the Astros, the righthander refused to give in during a crucial sequence in the fifth inning.

It led to a 3-2 victory that gave Houston a 3-2 series edge going back to Texas for Game 6 on Saturday.

That Verlander was the winning pitcher was secondary. But it merited a celebration.

“I can say I got one,” he said. “My boys, my teammates, my family, they gave me the rookie treatment after the game. They put me in the cart and rolled me in the shower and just doused me with all sorts of stuff.

“It was one of the best feelings in my career. Just truly love these guys. I love our team.”

Verlander earned his win. With two outs in the fifth inning and the Astros up, 2-1, he got ahead of Bryce Harper only to leave a fastball over the plate. Harper lashed it into right field for a double.

With Verlander at 84 pitches and facing dangerous hitters for a third time, Houston manager Dusty Baker chose sentiment over science and stayed with his starter to face Nick Castellanos.

“He was in trouble there a couple times and I remember my teammate Tommy John always told me that a good pitcher can get out of trouble twice and a great pitcher three times and a so-so pitcher maybe one time,” Baker said.

“I could hear Tommy John talking to me during the game. Sometimes you call upon people that you’ve played with or talked to in the past to deal with the present.”

A 10-pitch drama ensued. Verlander missed badly with his first two pitches then fired five consecutive strikes. Castellanos swung through the first one and fouled off the next four.

The first curveball of the sequence was well outside to run the count full. Verlander came back with another breaking ball that Castellanos fouled off as the crowd exhaled again.

“Physically I was fine. Just really wanted an out,” Verlander said.

The final pitch was a slider that Castellanos popped to left field. Verlander smacked a fist into his glove as he walked back to the dugout. Tommy John was right.

As the oldest of the Astros checked off a box, one of the youngest continued to build his foundation. Jeremy Peña, the rookie shortstop from Providence via the University of Maine, was 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Peña, who was selected the Most Valuable Player of the ALCS, is 8 of 21 with three extra-base hits in the Series.

With Verlander going five innings, the Houston bullpen had some heavy lifting.

Hector Neris and Bryan Abreu held the Phillies down for two innings. But Rafael Montero walked two of the first three batters he faced in the eighth.

Jean Segura followed with an RBI single. That snapped an 0-for-20 drought with runners in scoring position by the Phillies.

Baker went to closer Ryan Pressly. He struck out Brandon Marsh for the second out. Schwarber then hit a hard one-hopper to first base that Trey Mancini was able to make a play on.

“I tackled it, basically” he said.

It was the first inning Mancini played in the field since Oct. 5, the final game of the regular season.

Pressly stayed in for the ninth and was again helped by his defense.

With one out, center fielder Chas McCormick stole an extra-base away from J.T. Realmuto when he scaled the blank out-of-town scoreboard in right center to snag a line drive with a tremendous catch.

McCormick is from West Chester, Pa., and grew up a Phillies fan. Until Game 3 he had never played a game at Citizens Bank Park.

Harper was next and Pressly hit him in the foot with a slider to give Castellanos another chance. He grounded to shortstop and Peña made the play. It was Pressly’s sixth save this postseason.

Houston’s bullpen has allowed five earned runs over 51 1/3 innings in the postseason. After going seven innings the last two games, Friday’s day off will be welcome with a chance to win the Series on Saturday night.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.