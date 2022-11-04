Mansfield QB Conner Zukowski steady at the helm in a Division 2 triumph over Wellesley.

“It’s crazy, I wasn’t really expecting it,” said Zukowski, a second-year starter for the Hornets. “I knew I was close. I was hoping to get it at home, and got it done. I couldn’t be happier.”

With a career completion rate north of 70 percent, Zukowski can add some historical context to his ledger in the eighth-seeded Hornets’ 42-26 win over No. 9 Wellesley in a MIAA Division 2 matchup at Alumni Field on Friday night. With 165 passing yards in the win against the Raiders, the senior became just the fifth quarterback in Mansfield history to surpass 3,000 career yards.

Zukowski threw for two touchdown passes in the win for Mansfield (8-1, 3-0) and also rushed for a 1-yard score on the game’s opening drive. Zukowski hit his favorite target, the 6-foot-3-inch Trevor Foley, for a 37-yard score early in the second quarter and dialed up Tommy Smith on a screen pass for a 28-yard score in the third.

In between it all, the Hornets took advantage of some big plays and other breaks, including a Brandon Jackman 31-yard touchdown run for a 21-0 Mansfield lead — one play after a Zukowski interception was wiped out by a roughing the passer call against Wellesley (6-3, 4-0).

“I feel like we can throw it almost every play, but we want to establish control of the line of scrimmage and run the ball, too,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said. “We kind of go 50-50, [Zukowski] has been very efficient. That’s our game, you don’t know what’s coming next.”

The Hornets led 21-0 at the half, amassing 12 first downs to just one for the Raiders in the opening 24 minutes.

Mansfield stretched its lead to 35-7 on a halfback pass from C.J. Bell to Foley from 28 yards out, the second game-changing play of the night involving Bell. With the Hornets facing second and 25 on their opening drive, Bell scampered for a 61-yard gain to the Wellesley 3, setting up Zukowski’s score two plays later.

Jackman added a second rushing score, this one from 9 yards out, to complete Mansfield’s scoring in the fourth quarter. The Hornets went three-and-out just once on their nine possessions.

Mansfield draws top-seeded Milford next weekend following a 42-13 win for the Scarlet Hawks (8-1) over No. 16 Concord-Carlisle.