Bruins sign Mitchell Miller, who admitted to bullying, racial abuse of a developmentally disabled peer, to entry-level contract

But after an in-depth report by the Arizona Republic detailing Miller’s admitted assault, bullying, and racial abuse of a Black developmentally disabled classmate in eighth grade in Sylvania, Ohio, the Coyotes renounced his rights and he was removed from North Dakota’s hockey team.

Miller, 20, was a fourth-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 and a freshman at the University of North Dakota that fall.

According to the Arizona Republic, Miller admitted to an Ohio juvenile court in 2016 that he bullied Isaiah Meyer-Crothers. Miller and another student tricked Meyer-Crothers into licking a candy pop that the two teens had put in a urinal.

Advertisement

Meyer-Crothers also told the Arizona Republic that Miller used the N-word and called him “brownie.”

“When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely,” Miller said in a statement released by the Bruins. “I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Miller’s statement said he will “continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others.”

His statement continued: “To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others.”

After Miller was drafted by Arizona, Meyer-Crothers’ mother Joni said the family never heard from the team.

Advertisement

“What they are saying is what Mitchell did to him didn’t matter,” she told the Arizona Republic. “They owe our son an apology. They are not part of the solution.”

Sweeney said Friday he had not spoken with the Meyer-Crothers family. When asked if Miller had in fact apologized, Sweeney referred to Miller’s statement.

After sitting out the 2020-21 season, Miller skated in 60 games with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL in 2021-22, recording 39 goals and 44 assists for 83 points with a plus-43 rating. The 5-foot-10, 189-pound blueliner was named the USHL’s Player of the Year and Defenseman of the Year after the season in which he set league records for goals and points by a defenseman.

“Representing the Boston Bruins is a privilege we take seriously as an organization,” said Bruins President Cam Neely. “Respect and integrity are foundational character traits we expect of our players and staff.”

Neely’s statement also said the team’s hockey operations and community relation departments had spent time with Miller recently “to better understand who he is as an individual and learn more about a significant mistake he made when he was in middle school.

“During this evaluation period, Mitchell was accountable for his unacceptable behavior and demonstrated his commitment to work with multiple organizations and professionals to further his education and use his mistake as a teachable moment for others,” Neely’s statement said. “The expectation is that he will continue this important educational work with personal development and community programs as a member of the Bruins organization.”

Advertisement





Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.