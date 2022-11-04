No. 31 Brookline keeps its hopes of a Division 1 title defense alive with win over No. 34 Medford

Eamon Boshell, Julian Gravereaux, and Wally Lawrence each scored Friday, lifting No. 31 Brookline to a 3-0 win over No. 34 Medford in a Division 1 preliminary-round matchup at Skyline Park.

Although the season has been an uphill climb to this point, the Warriors’ state title defense is still alive.

One year after capturing the program’s first Division 1 state title, a rebuilding Brookline team needed two second-half goals in Saturday’s regular-season finale with Newton North just to force a tie and qualify for the postseason.

“I thought today was one of the better games we played all year,” said Kyle Beaulieu-Jones, the Globe’s reigning D1 Coach of the Year. “To see our team come back against Newton North, it was a positive reaction and that carried over today.”

Brookline finished the regular season at 3-9-6 and was awarded a spot in the field due its power ranking, a result of a strong opponent rating from playing in the difficult Bay State Conference.

Beaulieu-Jones said his team played close matches against the top teams on its schedule like Framingham, Newton North, Weymouth, Needham. But the Warriors often failed to put a together a full 80-minutes of quality play, which resulted in six ties and four one-goal defeats.

On Friday, Brookline took an early lead on Boshell’s first-half tally off a restart and trusted its backline to hold up before Gravereaux and Lawrence added scores in the second half. The three goals tied a season-high.

“We have four guys, including Boshell and Gravereux, who played serious minutes on last year’s team and I feel like the experience paid off,” said Beaulieu-Jones. “They know the focus it takes in the tournament.”

No. 34 Medford finished 8-7-3. Brookline will play at No. 2 St. John’s Shrewsbury in the second round Sunday (4 p.m.).

“We’ve been in tight games with teams on that level and we know we’re capable,” said Beaulieu-Jones. “St. John’s has been exceptional this season so we need to be on for all 80 minutes.”

Division 1

BC High 2, Durfee 0 — Matt Studley and Liam Heffernan found the net for the No. 28 seed Eagles (7-8-4) in the preliminary-round win.

Beverly 1, North Andover 0 — Senior Mateo Buonano scored the game’s lone goal off an assist by sophomore Wesley Roberts to power the No. 35 Panthers (9-8-2) to a preliminary-round win. Senior captain Matt Roy posted a shutout.

Division 2

Masconomet 2, Amherst-Pelham 1 — Matt Sheehan’s winning goal with 15 minutes remaining lifted No. 8 seed Masconomet (16-3) to a first-round home win.

Silver Lake 3, Somerset Berkley 0 — Logan Harrington (2 goals) and Aiden Dunphy struck for the 30th-seeded Lakers (9-9-1), and Boyd Wechter kept a clean sheet for the preliminary round win.

Division 3

Hanover 2, Tantasqua 1 — Ned McCann and Tyler Richards each netted a goal to lead the No. 11 Hawks (11-6-2) as they advanced to the Round of 16.

St. Mary’s 1, Auburn 0 (SO) — The No. 31 Spartans (12-4-3) were held scoreless through 100 minutes in the preliminary round but pulled through in penalty kicks (1-0) thanks to a goal from Dylan Moroney.

Division 4

Abington 6, Bellingham 1 — Senior Trevor Grafton tallied three goals to lead the No. 8 Green Wave (10-6-2) to a first-round victory.

Manchester Essex 4, Monomoy 3 — Sam Bothwell scored twice and Ernest Taylor and Becket Spencer each netted a goal as the No. 28 Hornets (7-9-3) won their preliminary-round matchup.

West Bridgewater 4, Tri-County 1 — Ben Fuller scored three goals to power the No. 26 Wildcats (10-6-3) to a preliminary round win.

Globe correspondents Eamonn Ryan and AJ Traub contributed to this report.



