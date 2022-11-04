No. 5 Franklin survives frustrating first-round struggle against No. 28 Barnstable

“It was a lot closer than I had hoped for,” said Panthers coach Michelle Hess.

The No. 28 Red Hawks prepared well for their showdown with the No. 5 Panthers, but eventually Franklin broke through, earning the 2-0 victory on their home field in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 tournament.

It’s a tough task to shut down the many playmakers on Franklin’s field hockey team, but Barnstable was more than up for the challenge.

Early on, Barnstable played a strong defense, frustrating Franklin’s (17-1-1) experienced and inexperienced players alike.

“They shut down the Carney sisters,” said Hess, speaking of two of the Panther’s scoring superstars, senior Kaitlyn Carney and sophomore Emily Carney. “They did a good job.”

The Red Hawks (8-8-3) also used a great game from senior goaltender Grace Bunnell, who had 15 saves in three quarters of play, and junior goalie Meili Raspante, who had six in her own quarter of action.

Eventually, Franklin leaned into the style of game they are known for, with Kaitlyn Carney and fellow senior Shaw Downing scoring, and their defense limiting Barnstable’s opportunities.

It may have been a little too close for comfort for their first-round game, but it taught the Panthers some useful lessons.

“We started to settle in and do our thing,” said Hess. “It taught us we have to relax, settle in and play.”

Division 1

Hingham 1, Beverly 0 — Sienna Bracket’s goal helped the No. 9 Harborwomen (17-2-0) shut out the No. 24 Panthers (7-10-2) in the first round. Hingham will travel to Winchester to take on the No. 8 Red & Black (12-2-5) in the Round of 16.

Division 2 State

Danvers 3, Notre Dame (Hingham) 1 — Emma Wilochoski netted a pair of goals for the No. 6 Falcons (14-2-3) in a first round win over the No. 27 Cougars (8-10-1). Danvers advanced to the Round of 16 and will host the winner of No. 11 Somerset Berkley and No. 22 Westfield.

Division 3 State

Medway 2, Pentucket 1 — Olivia Melanson scored two goals for the No. 15 Mustangs (8-6-3) in a first round win against the No. 18 Panthers (9-7-3). Medway will face the winner of No. 2 Sandwich and No. 34 Old Rochester in the Round of 16.

Weston 3, Quabbin 1 — Senior captain Haven Trodden and juniors Libby Galton and Molly Ross netted a goal apiece to propel the No. 22 Wildcats (10-7-1) to a Round of 32 win against No. 11 Quabbin in Barre.

Globe correspondent Ethan Kagno contributed to this report.