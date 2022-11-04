Old Rochester runs through South Coast rival Fairhaven in Division 5 first-round win

Fifth-seeded Old Rochester had an answer for everything No. 12 Fairhaven threw its way when the South Coast Conference foes met Friday in a Division 5 first-round matchup.

MATTAPOISETT — Just simply winning didn’t seem like enough for Old Rochester. The Bulldogs wanted to maintain momentum from start to finish.

ORR ran past Fairhaven for a 49-17 victory after senior captains Walter Rosher and Noah Sommers combined for seven touchdowns.

The Bulldogs (7-1) will face fourth-seeded Shawsheen Valley Tech (9-0) in a state quarterfinal (date/time TBA) after Shawsheen earned a 20-6 win over No. 13 Worcester Tech (4-5). Fairhaven (7-2) will return to regular season play before hosting Dartmouth on Thanksgiving.

“All week, we talked about how it was going to be a rock fight,” ORR coach Bryce Guilbeault said. “We knew they were going to come in here as a confident group and we just said, ‘Whatever they do — if they make a play — we just have to flush it and move onto the next play. Whoever makes the most plays is going to come out on top’ and that’s exactly what happened tonight.”

Rosher rumbled for 202 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries, including touchdown runs of 6, 1, 53 and 4 yards. It was his 53-yard score that drew the biggest reaction of the night after he discarded a Fairhaven defender with a right-handed stiff arm that helped spring him for the highlight-reel run.

“I pride myself on being a well-rounded player and being able to do whatever I can to help this team,” Rosher said. “That feeling when you break away and see the open field — that’s probably the best feeling I know.”

Sommers ran for 13- and 49-yard touchdowns and dazzled with his arm on a 50-yard touchdown pass to junior Mateo Pina. The pass came one play after Fairhaven sophomore Justin Marques (18 carries, 77 yards, 2 TDs) put the Blue Devils on the board with a 13-yard touchdown run that made it 14-7 after Jake Macolini’s extra point with 6:01 left in the half.

Fairhaven junior quarterback Jayce Duarte and Marques added a 1-yard touchdown runs in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Blue Devils, who didn’t have an answer for the Bulldogs offense.

“The way their backs run and their offensive line fires out, that’s a good power running team,” Fairhaven coach Derek Almeida said. “And then they have enough other stuff that they do to keep you off balance. They’re much better than us—that’s the bottom line.”