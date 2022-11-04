The Patriots lead the NFL in takeaways. But they also can’t stop giving the ball away.

The Patriots lead the NFL with 16 takeaways. And they lead the NFL with 16 giveaways.

“That’s a column we don’t want to be in,” quarterbacks coach Joe Judge said of the giveaways. “But what’s important is how we execute this Sunday. Nothing that happened before will have an effect on this Sunday’s game.”

The Patriots’ defense has always been opportunistic under Bill Belichick, finishing in the top five in takeaways in nine of his 22 seasons.

But the poor ball security by the offense is shockingly out of character. The Patriots have finished in the top five in fewest giveaways in 17 of Belichick’s 22 seasons. They have never finished lower than 17th. Belichick is famous for squirting water on the football in practice, and making Stevan Ridley inactive due to fumbles and forcing him to hold a football on the sideline as punishment.

But the Patriots’ 16 giveaways are tied for the most in the NFL with the Saints and Colts, Sunday’s opponent at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots haven’t had a game with zero turnovers this year.

And the Patriots have more turnovers in eight games than they had in the 2007, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019 seasons.

“As the season goes on, it’s something that we’re obviously keeping an eye on,” offensive play-caller Matt Patricia said of the turnovers. “And that’s got to be our focus every day, absolutely.”

The Patriots’ offense is a respectable 17th in points (22.1 per game), and has had its share of bright spots in its first season without former coordinator Josh McDaniels. But the Patriots have been uncharacteristically sloppy in two key areas — red-zone efficiency, where they rank 29th, touchdown percentage (45.8), and turnovers.

Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells told colleague Dan Shaughnessy a couple of weeks ago that turnovers are “the No. 1 statistic in football … This is a field-position game, and when you turn the ball over, you don’t get to punt. So you lose 40-something yards in field position.”

This year, teams that win the turnover margin are 78-16-1 (.826). Last year, they won at an .800 clip. Nineteen teams are undefeated this year when winning the turnover battle. Eighteen teams are winless when losing it.

The Patriots are part of the trend. They are 4-1 when winning the turnover margin, with their only loss coming to the Packers in overtime. They are 0-3 when losing the turnover battle, with double-digit losses to the Dolphins, Ravens, and Bears.

The Patriots’ 16 turnovers are assigned to just three players. Mac Jones has eight (seven interceptions and a fumble). Bailey Zappe has six (three interceptions, three fumbles). And Nelson Agholor has two (both fumbles).

But those stats don’t include context. The offensive line is responsible for some of the lost fumbles and interceptions. Agholor is responsible for one of Zappe’s interceptions after bobbling a perfect pass into the air. And the stats don’t say whether the receiver ran the wrong route, or if the quarterback’s arm got hit while he was throwing.

“It’s never one player, it’s never one thing,” Judge said. “It’s something we have to be better as an entire team, and it’s definitely a focus of ours going forward.”

Some of the Patriots’ turnover issues may be a bit fluky. They have lost six fumbles, tied for fourth-most in the NFL. But they have only fumbled 10 times, which is tied for 12th-most. Fumble recoveries are often random, and the Patriots’ numbers could smooth out over the second half of the season. The Patriots have lost 60 percent of their fumbles, but the league average this year is 43 percent. The Raiders have lost just 1 of 9. The Cardinals have lost 2 of 13.

And the good news is that the Patriots’ turnovers have come in bunches — 11 of 16 in their three losses. In their other five games, the Patriots have just one giveaway each.

But their league-high 10 interceptions are a problem. Jones has thrown an interception on 5 percent of his passes, the highest rate this season out of 35 qualifying quarterbacks, and more than double the league average (2.3 percent). Only two other quarterbacks are even over 4 percent (Jameis Winston and Kenny Pickett).

Mac Jones threw an interception on this play after getting pressured by the Jets' Bryce Huff last week. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Tom Brady’s worst season in Foxborough was 3 percent in 2004. Brady at his best was 0.5 percent in 2016. Even Cam Newton threw an interception on just 2.7 percent of his attempts in 2020.

The Patriots won’t be making much noise if Jones continues to throw interceptions at a 5 percent clip.

“The ball is No. 1,” Jones said. “We have to do a better job with that, and I do, too. So, definitely just watch the tape and see what we can do better. But they’re part of the game. You just have to move on from them. We’re trying to identify how we can be better, and that’s the important part, right?”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.