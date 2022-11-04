The postseason journey of Rhode Island product Jeremy Peña with the World Series-leading Astros is no trivial pursuit

It must be Derek Jeter. You must be wrong. He had five hits in the 1996 Series, all of them singles.

Name the only rookie shortstop to hit a home run in a World Series game.

HOUSTON — It’s Trivia Time here at the World Series, which had a travel day on Friday ahead of Game 6 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night.

Xander Bogaerts had 21 at-bats in the 2013 World Series for the Red Sox. But they were all as a third baseman except for one and he didn’t homer anyway.

Phil Rizzuto (1941), Gil McDougald (1951), and Tom Tresh (1962) were all rookies on Series-winning Yankees teams but none homered in the Fall Classic.

It’s Houston’s Jeremy Peña, who lined a curveball from Philadelphia’s Noah Syndergaard over the fence in left field in the fourth inning of Game 5 on Thursday night.

Kyle Schwarber drifted back with his glove up, believing he could make a play. But the ball kept carrying and the homer gave the Astros a 2-1 lead.

Houston held on for a 3-2 victory to take a 3-2 advantage in the Series. The Astros will send Framber Valdez to the mound in Game 6 with a chance to clinch the team’s second championship in six seasons.

Zack Wheeler is the scheduled starter for the Phillies.

At this point, Peña is sure to have some impact on the game. The 25-year-old has hit .333 with a 1.005 OPS in 12 postseason games with 11 runs and eight RBIs.

Peña has hit safely in seven consecutive games and 11 of the 12.

He’s also played solid defense, making a leaping catch in the third inning of Thursday’s game to steal a hit away from Nick Castellanos with a runner on base and one out.

Peña then made the final play of the game, handling a grounder from Castellanos. As his throw was in the air, Astros closer Ryan Pressly was raising his arms.

“He’s not a rookie any more the way he is playing,” Pressly said. “He’s come in and done everything you could have expected.”

For a player who got his start playing Little League in Providence and went on to Classical High and the University of Maine, Peña looks comfortable in the October spotlight. You’d think this was his second or third World Series, not the first.

“He’s played remarkably well. I mean, he’s really carried us for a while here through this postseason,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said after Game 5. “That’s especially tough for a young player, a young shortstop. I’m just glad we have him.”

Peña was MVP of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees and is a leading candidate for Series MVP if the Astros finish this run off.

“Great kid,” said Astros catcher Christian Vázquez, who was obtained from the Red Sox in August. “I saw him from the other side and when I got here after the trade, I saw how much they liked him. He’s been huge for us.”

Peña overcame a midseason slump and had a .790 OPS in September. That carried into the postseason. Baker has counseled him to be aggressive, particularly with men on base. He wants Peña to drive runners in, not just pass the baton.

“He works at it. He works at his game,” Baker said. “What he’s done this year was similar to when I saw a young Andruw Jones as a young player with the Braves against the Yankees.

“Every once in a while, these guys come along, not that often. It just goes to show you, his future is very, very bright.”

Peña’s having some fun, too. He’s been reliably humble when answering questions after games, deflecting credit to Baker and his teammates. But he also has shrugged his shoulders and raised his palms while rounding third base after his four postseason home runs as if to say what he’s doing is no big deal.

“You just got to be grateful to be in the position that we’re in,” Peña said. “We’re in the World Series. That in itself is something special. So I just go out and enjoy it, have fun, play hard, play my game, and then just trust my preparation.

“There’s a lot of preparation that’s gone into this.”

Asked to elaborate, Peña said that would come later.

“Once we accomplish our goal, which is to go all the way, then I’ll sit down and reflect on the journey,” he said. “But there’s still work to do and we’ve got to lock in.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.