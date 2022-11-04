On repeat: Dover-Sherborn football eliminates Watertown for the second year in a row

“I’ve probably watched that game [from last year] about five times,” said D-S coach Steve Ryan following his team’s 28-14 win. “We knew that it was going to come down to physicality. Watertown is a tough, physical team.”

For the second season in a row, Dover-Sherborn eliminated Watertown at home in the first round of the Division 5 MIAA tournament.

The eighth-seeded Raiders (9-0) shut out No. 9 Watertown (6-3) in the second half after trailing 14-12 at halftime.

“I think they are a little upset that we’ve knocked them out of the playoffs the past two years in a row,” said senior captain Michael Polk, who rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Advertisement

Dover-Sherborn took the opening drive of the second half down to the 1-yard line, but were unable to punch it in. But after a Watertown three-and-out on the ensuing drive, D-S took the lead for good on a 21-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Garrett Webb to junior wide receiver Brian Olson that put Dover-Sherborn ahead 20-14 with 3:48 left in the third quarter.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” said Olson, who caught two passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns. “Michael Polk should have got in [on that first drive in the second half], but we picked him up, got the score the next possession and won us the game.”

Dover-Sherborn advances to play top-seeded Hudson (9-0) at the Morgan Bowl in the Div. 5 quarterfinals.