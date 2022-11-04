fb-pixel Skip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL | UCONN 27, UMASS 10

UConn keeps cooking, dealing UMass its sixth straight loss

By The Associated PressUpdated November 4, 2022, 38 minutes ago
UConn's Victor Rosa, shown earlier this season against Michigan, scored a pair of late touchdowns to win another battle with UMass.Gregory Shamus/Getty

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Victor Rosa ran for a pair of touchdowns in the second half as UConn pulled away to beat UMass, 27-10, on Friday night.

UConn (5-5) has won four of its last five games, a run that includes its first-ever win against Boston College, while UMass (1-8) lost its sixth straight.

Rosa pushed a group of defenders into the end zone for a 5-yard TD late in the third quarter and then broke one tackle on his way to a 12-yard score midway through the fourth. Rosa finished with 87 yards rushing on 17 carries. Devontae Houston added 84 yards on the ground that included a 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for UConn.

Brady Olson tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Sullivan-Brown for UMass that tied the game at 10 with about seven minutes remaining before halftime. Olson was 19-of-34 passing for 266 yards and threw one interception. Sullivan-Brown made five catches for 124 yards.

