Wakefield football holds off furious Masconomet comeback with a lift from the Delgado brothers

Nathan Delgado followed his blocks for a team-high 89 yards on 21 carries and a 1-yard touchdown. Javin Willis also added a 1-yard score as Wakefield entered halftime up 14-0.

In a game that will be remembered for a frantic finish in the final 2:30, Wakefield’s 21-12 Division 3 first round tournament win over Masconomet was earned in between the tackles.

WAKEFIELD — The message was the same throughout the night for Wakefield — keep things tight.

On the opposite side of the ball, Delgado’s twin brother Christian came up with a fumble recovery at Wakefield’s 1-yard line to keep the Warriors (9-0) up 14-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

“We’ve been playing together since we were young, obviously,” said Nathan Delgado. “That’s my brother. I love him. We stay together and battle till the end . . . We’re just so happy to get this done.”

But Masconomet (5-4) found its footing in the fourth. A 26-yard punt return from Sam Nadworny set the Chieftains up at the Wakefield 9-yard line. Matt Richardson hit Will Shannon for a score on the next snap. A failed point-after kick made it 14-6.

After forcing the Warriors to punt, the Chieftains marched 63 yards to make it 14-12 with 2:30 remaining when Tyler McMahon hauled in a tipped pass for a 7-yard touchdown. The ensuing two-point try was just out of McMahon’s reach.

After an onside kick attempt went out of bounds, the Warriors needed just a first down to advance to the quarterfinals.They got much more. Planning to run the clock out, Javin Willis spotted Steven Woish all alone on the outside. A quick snap and a heave led Woish to a 52-yard touchdown.

“We were just gonna run the clock, I saw no one was on me and just started waving my arms hoping Javin would see me,” said Woish.

Woish put the final exclamation on things with an interception with 1:35 to play.

“They are a strong, talented team,” said Wakefield coach John Rafferty. “Hey, we had our hands full. The score doesn’t mean anything. That was a nail-biter.”