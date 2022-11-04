With a 24-point run, Jack Finnegan fuels unbeaten Milton past Minnechaug

When Minnechaug (4-5) stunned the Wildcats (8-0) by taking an early 7-0 lead on a 74-yard touchdown catch by tight end D.J. Johnson, Finnegan made the Falcons pay by going on a personal 24-point scoring tear to expand Milton’s 8-7 lead and put it out of reach by halftime, 32-7.

The senior captain was a jack of all trades as he factored in all three phases of the game — with rushing touchdowns of 10, 71 and 1 yards, an interception, a 23-yard field goal, and 5 PATs — in Milton’s dominating 46-21 victory over the visiting Falcons.

Jack Finnegan was a one-man gang for the top-seeded Milton football team Friday night in its first-round matchup against No.16 Minnechaug in a Division 3 first-round matchup at Brooks Field.

“It was a trick play,” Finnegan said of Minnechaug’s initial score on a third-and-7 conversion. “Their tight end got behind our guys and was wide open. It surprised us.”

But when he was apprised of the magnitude of his response — a personal 24-0 scoring run — Finnegan was taken aback.

“I didn’t know that,’’ he said. “It’s a credit to all the guys up front on the offensive line. I was untouched.”

After senior quarterback Owen McHugh found Luke Sammon on a 5-yard TD toss, and A.J. Cicerone ran in the 2-point conversion off a direct snap on the extra-point attempt, Finnegan put his teammates on his back, scoring on a 10-yard run to make it 15-7.

A strong-legged and accurate kicker, Finnegan squibbed a 23-yard field goal that pushed Milton’s lead to 18-7 with 7:10 remaining in the second quarter. “It came off my foot wrong,” Finnegan admitted. “Somehow, it snuck over over the cross bar.”

On Milton’s next offensive series, Finnegan went off the left side of his offensive line and scored on a 71-yard scamper. “I went off left tackle, cut it back, and when I made my cut no one was there. I was untouched, totally untouched,” he said.

Finnegan capped his amazing scoring spree with a 1-yard plunge, set up by Michael Fulton’s 34-yard grab, to give the Wildcats a 24-point lead at intermission. Milton will host No. 8 Marblehead, a 35-0 winner over Whitman-Hanson, next week in a second-round matchup against the defending D3 state champions.

“We just have to forget about this one and move on,” Finnegan said. “I think we play Marblehead next, and they’re a tough team, so it’ll be a tough game.”

Division 1 State

St. John’s Prep 46, Attleboro 7 — Sophomore Deacon Robillard hooked up with Rutgers commit Jesse Ofurie on touchdown strikes of 45 and 65 yards for two of his three scoring strikes as the No. 7 Eagles (7-2) cruised to a first-round victory.

Division 3 State

Hanover 42, Westwood 7 — Nick Freel rushed for 85 yards and three touchdowns, but made an impact on the defensive side as well with five tackles and a sack and Ben Scalzi threw for 195 yards and two TDs on 10-of-12 passing to push the No. 4 Hawks (7-2) to a first round win, setting up a quarterfinal matchup with No. 5 Walpole (8-1).

Marblehead 35, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Miles O’Neill hit Chris DeWitt on a screen pass that turned into a 99-yard touchdown, highlighting a first-round victory for the No. 8 Magicians (7-1).

Walpole 42, Somerset Berkley 14 — Corey Kilroy ran for a 60-yard touchdown to open the scoring and threw two TD passes, and Andrew Falzone added a pair of rushing scores for the fifth-ranked Timberwolves (8-1) in a first-round win.

Division 4 State

Bedford 36, Worcester South 6 — Senior quarterback Eric Miles rushed for 213 yards and four TDs on 22 carries, raising his point total to a school-record 202 for the season, as No. 3 Buccaneers (8-1) rolled to a first round win. “The offensive line was dominant,” said coach Tom Tone. “They held their blocks, and Miles just needs a little bit of room to work with.”

Division 5 State

Hudson 41, Swampscott 17 — Jake Attaway threw for three touchdowns and broke free for a long rushing score as the top-seeded Hawks (9-0) pulled away for a first-round triumph over the defending champions.

Old Rochester 47, Fairhaven 19 — Senior captain Walter Roshner rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries to help the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (7-1) take care Fairhaven (7-2) in a first-round matchup featuring South Coast Conference foes. ORR will play Shawsheen Valley Tech in a state quarterfinal (date/time TBA). Senior quarterback Noah Sommers helped lead the Bulldogs with rushing touchdowns of 13 and 49 yards in addition to a 50-yard TD strike to junior Mateo Pina.

Shawsheen 20, Worcester Tech 6 — Sid Tildsley tossed three touchdowns — two to Ryan Copson and one to Zach Rogers — as the No. 4 Rams (9-0) battled to a first-round win.

Division 6 State

Oakmont 25, Sandwich 22 — The No. 8 Knights (5-4) scored a touchdown with 59 seconds remaining, but couldn’t recover an onside kick and No. 9 Oakmont (4-5) earned a first-round win thanks to TD runs from Harris Fagan and Zachary Wojcukiewicz.

St. Mary’s 37, Archbishop Williams 13 — David Brown Jr. accounted for four scores, rushing for three touchdowns and returning a kickoff 65 yards for a score to power the No. 3 Spartans (8-1) to a first-round victory.

Stoneham 40, Assabet 8 — Colin Farren punched in rushing touchdowns of 4, 5, and 10 yards as the top-seeded Spartans (8-1) stormed to a first-round win.

Division 7 State

Amesbury 24, Latin Academy 6 — Luke Arsenault opened the scoring with a 62-yard run and Nick Marden added scores of 12 and 2 yards to lead No. 4 Amesbury (7-1) to the first-round win.

Non-tournament games

BB&N 21, St. Sebastian’s 20 — Bo Maccormack rumbled for 203 yards and two touchdown on 31 carries and tossed a 30-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Kacyvenski to propel the Knights (4-3) to an ISL7 victory.

Belmont Hill 22, Milton Academy 10 — Chris Milmoe threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Lou Kuhberger and ran for a 20-yard score to propel Belmont Hill (3-4) to an ISL road win.

Brooks 14, Nobles 7 — Michael Wolfendale threw a 29-yard TD to Gabe Fitzgerald and scored the game-winner in the third quarter off a 6-yard run as Brooks (6-1) ground out an ISL win. “That was a heck of a game,” said head coach Patrick Foley. “They are a tough team and played some really tough defense so yards were hard to come by.”

East Boston 48, Minuteman 18 — Gio Angelico rushed for TDs of 87, 17, and 34 yards and Chris Testa and Jay Kincade each added two more on the ground to lift the Jets (1-7) to a nonleague win.

Natick 28, Hopkinton 23 — Damon Taylor connected with Owen Corrigan for a 73-yard touchdown, and then Jack McCarthy for a 20-yard score with four seconds left to lift the Redhawks (4-5) to the nonleague road win.

Newton South 33, Acton-Boxborough 7 — Owen Dunker rumbled for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, and Everson Quissanga hit Graham Tonkonogy for a pair of touchdowns (5 and 20 yards) as the Tigers (4-5) roared to a Dual County League win.

St. George’s 28, Roxbury Latin 7 — Bryce Ferrell scored on a 10-yard touchdown run and a 5-yard interception return, and Julian Pollard added two rushing scores of 15 and 39 yards to lead St. George’s (2-5) to an ISL win.

Thayer 30, Groton 8 — Grady Russo threw for 142 yards and touchdowns of 36 and 42 yards and Nate Austin-Johnstone ran for 90 yards and touchdowns of 17 and 9 yards to power the Tigers (2-5) to an ISL win over Groton.



