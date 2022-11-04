With the Eason brothers at the point of attack, Methuen picks off a thrilling Division 1 win over Brockton

The eighth-seeded Rangers (7-2) advance to face top-seeded Franklin (6-2) in the state quarterfinals.

Head coach Tom Ryan and offensive coordinator Ryan Dugan dialed up a number of quick-strike passes and innovative formations to keep pace with the Boxers, and senior Xander Silva came up with an interception as time expired to secure a 37-34 win at Nicholson Stadium

METHUEN — To survive a shootout with powerful Brockton in the Division 1 tournament, Methuen had to get creative.

“We knew this was going to be a shootout,” said Ryan. “[The Boxers] were bigger than us up front and they ground us up for awhile. We didn’t tackle well, but when we needed to come up with a big play and the end, we did. What a night for Methuen.”

From the first scrimmage play — a 68-yard touchdown pass from Drew Eason (10-for-13 passing, 288 yards, 2 TDs) to his brother Shane Eason (5 carries, 73 yards, 2 TDs; 5 receptions, 119 yards, TD) – the shootout was on.

Brockton (7-2) rushed for over 400 yards with quarterback Cam Monteiro (26 carries, 164 yards, 2 TD) and versatile athlete Kole Osinubi (17 carries, 121 yards, 2 TD; 2 receptions, 42 yards, TD) doing the bulk of the damage.

Each team scored on every possession in the first half, with Omar Aboutoui kicking a 20-yard field goal that gave Methuen a 22-21 advantage going into the locker room.

After the Rangers made a goal-line stand, and Osinubi dodged his way to a 22-yard touchdown, Shane Eason broke a 61-yard touchdown run off a reverse handoff.

On Methuen’s next possession, the Eason brothers executed a flea flicker, with Drew hitting Silva on a 54-yard gain, setting up a 5-yard touchdown run from Shane.

Brockton drove methodically down the field, looking to score as time expired. But the Rangers held strong at their own 14-yard line, forcing a last-second pass into the end zone that Silva picked off.

Methuen senior Anesti Touma also caught touchdown passes of 31 and 34 yards from each of the Eason brothers, one of which came on a halfback pass in the second quarter.

“Ryan Dugan is the best of the best,” Ryan said of his offensive coordinator.

“Every team will tell you after the game how hard it is to prepare for us because we do so many different things. It helps that we have some great players. The Eason brothers are through the roof, but you win games like this when other kids make plays, and they did tonight.”