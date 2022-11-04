Moderate quake shakes western Turkey causing panic

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A moderately strong earthquake struck Turkey’s western province of Izmir on Friday, causing panic among residents and toppling the minaret of a mosque, officials said. Two people were hurt while trying to escape their home in panic.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, AFAD, said the 4.9-magnitude earthquake was centered in Izmir’s Buca district and struck at 3:29 a.m. The quake was followed by several aftershocks and was felt in surrounding areas.

At least two people were injured after jumping from a height while trying to leave their homes in panic, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.