Trump attacks DeSantis as he hints again at presidential run

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump suggested an announcement that he plans to make another White House bid is imminent and attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at a rally in Pennsylvania, a sign the former president is training his ire on a potential chief rival in a 2024 GOP primary.

Trump is tentatively planning to announce his 2024 campaign during the week after US midterm elections, people familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg. DeSantis is widely considered his most formidable opponent in the Republican primary field.

The former president on Saturday repeated a boast that he’s leading by far in surveys for the GOP nomination. He flashed poll results on the giant screens at the rally showing him ahead of potential 2024 GOP candidates -- including DeSantis, who Trump called “Ron De-sanctimonious.”