fb-pixel Skip to main content

39-year-old man taken to hospital after rollover crash on Route 13 in Townsend

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated November 5, 2022, 15 minutes ago

A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle drifted off the roadway, struck a boulder, and rolled over on Route 13 in Townsend Saturday evening, police said.

The man was driving southbound on Fessenden Hill Road when the crash happened at about 6:20 p.m., a spokesperson for Townsend police said.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

His condition was not known Saturday night, police said. A six-year-old child was evaluated at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video