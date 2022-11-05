39-year-old man taken to hospital after rollover crash on Route 13 in Townsend

A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle drifted off the roadway, struck a boulder, and rolled over on Route 13 in Townsend Saturday evening, police said.
The man was driving southbound on Fessenden Hill Road when the crash happened at about 6:20 p.m., a spokesperson for Townsend police said.
He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
His condition was not known Saturday night, police said. A six-year-old child was evaluated at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.
The crash is under investigation, police said.
