Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Several unusual sightings happened last week, according to Mass Audubon, including a gray kingbird, a Cassin’s kingbird, at least two bohemian waxwings, at least one Townsend’s solitaire, a tufted duck, a greater white-fronted goose and at least two probable rufous hummingbirds.

A surprising scattering of evening grosbeaks statewide suggests the possibility of a winter irruption of this species, according to Mass Audubon.

Cape Cod: A continuing Pacific loon in Sandwich, a bohemian waxwing at Provincetown Beech Forest, a little gull and a lingering piping plover at Race Point Beach, a Western kingbird at High Head Beach and four “Western” willets at Forest Beach.

Bristol County: A hybrid Eurasian x American wigeon at Miller Street Pond in Seekonk, a clapper rail in Fairhaven, a yellow-billed cuckoo at Horseneck Beach State Reservation, a Nashville warbler at Gooseberry Island, a Swainson’s thrush and cattle egrets at Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary and additional cattle egrets at Nasketucket Bay State Reservation and on Shaw Road in Fairhaven.

Plymouth County: A greater white-fronted goose in Plymouth, three continuing sandhill cranes at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area, a rufous hummingbird in Scituate and a clay-colored sparrow, a Baltimore oriole and several species of warblers at the Manomet bird observatory.

Norfolk County: A black guillemot in Cohasset and a tardy yellow warbler, a Nashville warbler and three evening grosbeaks in Randolph.

Suffolk County: A Townsend’s solitaire in Winthrop and likely the same bird in East Boston, a Swainson’s thrush in Post Office Square, an American golden-plover at Winthrop Beach, a Tennessee warbler in West Roxbury and an evening grosbeak at Franklin Park.

Essex County: In Ipswich, a continuing red-headed woodpecker at Appleton Farms and clay-colored sparrows. A bohemian waxwing in Essex, Middleton and at Plum Island, a white-eyed vireo at the Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, a late veery at Plum Island, 15 evening grosbeaks at Halibut Point State Park and a rufous hummingbird in Beverly.

Middlesex County: A redhead, two lesser yellowlegs, two solitary sandpipers and a white-rumped sandpiper at the Arlington Reservoir, a Lark sparrow in Lexington, Lincoln’s sparrows at Magazine Beach Park Nature Center, Beaver Brook North Reservation and Captain Sargent Conservation Land, a late yellow-billed cuckoo at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord, where a Nelson’s sparrow was also sighted. At Horn Pond, an indigo bunting and a Cape May warbler.

Berkshire County: A lesser black-backed gull at Lake Pontoosuc, and a dickcissel and six evening grosbeaks elsewhere in Pittsfield. Four evening grosbeaks were also in Williamstown. A clay-colored sparrow in Windsor and four red crossbills in Washington.

Franklin County: A black-bellied plover in New Salem, a Northern goshawk in South Ashfield, a Lincoln’s sparrow at Turners Falls and two cackling geese in Whately.

Hampden County: A flock of 24 brant flying and two Northern shovelers at the Longmeadow Flats.

Hampshire County: A blue-winged teal and four black vultures in Easthampton, a red-throated loon, five Bonaparte’s gulls, and a red phalarope in Belchertown, a tardy bobolink in Hadley and five evening grosbeaks in Plainfield.

Worcester County: A lingering Western kingbird at Tufts Farm Field and a lingering LeConte’s sparrow in Clinton, 10 black vultures in Blackstone and two golden eagles soaring over Mount Wachusett in Princeton.

Martha’s Vineyard: The most unusual bird sighted this week was spotted here, according to Mass Audubon. A gray kingbird was found and photographed near the Gay Head Lighthouse for one of very few state records.

Nantucket: A tufted duck at Long Pond. A Cassin’s kingbird, also likely sighted at Tuckernuck Island last week, near where a cattle egret and a Lark sparrow were also found.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

