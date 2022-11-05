Fall River police officer released from hospital after being injured in Friday night hit-and-run

A Fall River police officer was treated and released from the hospital after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday night, officials said.
The 17-year veteran was conducting a traffic stop when he was struck at 7:54 p.m. near Robeson and Delcar streets by a vehicle that “fled the scene immediately after,” police said in a statement.
He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to the statement.
Police are investigating and ask that anyone with information about the crash call investigators at 508-676-8511 or the anonymous tip line at 508-672-TIPS (8477).
