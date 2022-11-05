The Hispanic History I Carry With Me: Ayodele Casel

Now, as one of tap’s biggest stars, she’s choreographed the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl,” her jazzy tap wonder, “Chasing Magic,” is at Joyce Theater in NYC, and last year she was featured on a US stamp honoring the history of tap dance.

There is always a song in her sway, a way of moving that seems to dance in story and spirit. It’s no surprise Gregory Hines saw her as one of the top tap dancers of the future. He recognized her magic.

It’s unbelievable that she was a sophomore at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts when she took up tap. She may have come to the craft late, but it seems to have been her destiny to not just tap dance for herself, but to bring the ancestors with her.

Ayodele Casel. Matthew Murphy

“I was determined to show that we could hold the space with equal power and I showed up to every space I could with my tap shoes,” she said. “I was inspired by the rich history of tap dancing. By knowing that it was deeply rooted in Black and African culture, by Gregory Hines, by the way Black women like Juanita Pitts and Lois Bright defied stereotypes of women tap dancers in the 40′s, I was and am inspired by the depth of rhythmic and personal musical expression possible while tap dancing.”

Next week Casel will perform at CitySpace and be in conversation with Radio Boston host Tiziana Dearing as part of the Phenomenal Woman series.

My life is a beautiful resistance because I enter every space with joy, authenticity, and proudly share wherever I go that my Black and Puerto African identity is my superpower.

The Hispanic history I carry with me is my upbringing in Rincon, Puerto Rico, and The Bronx. Speaking two languages, growing up with chickens, listening to Celia Cruz and Hector Lavoe, singing in parrandas, living a walking distance from a beautiful beach, and growing up with an abundance of mangoes and avocados in my backyard.

What gives you joy?

Choosing to live my life as an artist, having deep connections with my family, creating a beautiful and inspiring daily existence with my wife, working with young people, widening the space for my art form, and tending to my awesome garden.

You have been instrumental in ensuring people recognize and learn the Black roots of tap. Tell us about your piece, “Diary of a Tap Dancer” and your calling to make space for tappers of color.

To me, tap dancing is born from the experience of Black people in the USA and is powered by our African cultural heritage. The rhythms, spirituality, musicality, dance and personal expression that was and is so prevalent in our communities transferred to our feet.

Tap dancing is what happened when we turned oppression into joy and resistance. When laws were enacted in this country to take away drums from enslaved Africans, they transformed that restriction into physical percussive music. I say that tap is the triumph of the human spirit.

“Diary of a Tap Dancer” is my effort to illuminate that history. As a student of tap dancing, we learn quickly about the progenitors of this art. William Henry Lane, Bill Robinson, John Bubbles, Gregory Hines, The Nicholas Brothers, Jeni Legon, Louise Madison, Lois Bright and so many more. It is important to me that I share that history of these dancers because they showed up, created, innovated, performed in spaces riddled with racism, sexism, and inhumane treatment. They entertained, brought joy and created stunning and sophisticated art with two pieces of metal on their feet. That is worthy of acknowledgment and celebration. I’m proud to be a tap dancer. That is a beautiful resistance.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee and on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.