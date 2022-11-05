fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man killed Friday night in South End shooting

By Isabela Rocha Globe Correspondent,Updated November 5, 2022, 49 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed Friday night in the South End, according to Boston police.

Officers arrived at the area around 9 Yarmouth Place near the MBTA Back Bay station responding to a call reporting a shooting about 10:47 p.m., and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Boston police statement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Police haven’t identified the victim yet, according to a spokesman for Boston police.

The shooting remains under investigation.




Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.

