North Adams woman arrested for killing her grandmother

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murdering her grandmother on Halloween night in North Adams, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said Saturday.

Kelsie Cote is due to be arraigned Monday in Northern Berkshire District Court for the death of 74-year-old Doris Cote, prosecutors said in a statement.

She is facing charges of murder, assault with intent to murder, and destruction of evidence, the statement said.