North Adams woman arrested for killing her grandmother

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murdering her grandmother on Halloween night in North Adams, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said Saturday.
Kelsie Cote is due to be arraigned Monday in Northern Berkshire District Court for the death of 74-year-old Doris Cote, prosecutors said in a statement.
She is facing charges of murder, assault with intent to murder, and destruction of evidence, the statement said.
The investigation began on Tuesday, after police received a 911 call from a relative of Doris Cote, who said they had found the woman dead inside her Church Street home, prosecutors said.
North Adams and State Police investigators established probable cause that Kelsie Cote murdered her grandmother Monday evening and attempted to destroy evidence of the alleged crime, according to the statement.
Kelsie Cote was arrested on Friday evening.
“I send my heartfelt condolences to Doris Cote’s family and friends for their tragic loss, and I thank the North Adams police and the Massachusetts state police for their work on this investigation,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in the statement.
