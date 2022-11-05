One teen dead, another injured in Swansea car crash

A 17-year-old boy was killed Friday night after crashing a car into a fire hydrant and utility pole in Swansea, according to Swansea police.
The driver, Ethan Kielec, of Swansea, was pronounced dead at the scene, Police Chief Marc Haslam said in a statement.
A passenger, also 17, was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment, Haslam said.
Police responded to several 911 calls around 11:20 p.m. reporting the crash near 171 Marvel St., where officers found a Ford Fusion off the roadway that had struck the hydrant and utility pole, according to the statement.
Swansea police and State Police detectives are investigating the crash.
Advertisement
Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jmarrerosuarez.