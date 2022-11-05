One teen dead, another injured in Swansea car crash

A 17-year-old boy was killed Friday night after crashing a car into a fire hydrant and utility pole in Swansea, according to Swansea police.

The driver, Ethan Kielec, of Swansea, was pronounced dead at the scene, Police Chief Marc Haslam said in a statement.

A passenger, also 17, was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment, Haslam said.