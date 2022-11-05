Question 1 supporters make final push before Election Day

“It would tax the millionaires,” Marianne Walles, 55, told three voters she encountered Saturday morning while knocking on doors in Somerville. “Our tax system is scaled so that the more money you make the less taxes you pay.”

That was the drumbeat Saturday for supporters of Question 1 as they canvassed neighborhoods statewide hoping to convince voters to impose a new tax on the highest earners in Massachusetts.

It’s a tax on workers who earn $20,000 or more each week. It will improve transportation and public education. It will make the tax system fairer.

Question 1 targets the state’s flat 5 percent state income by adding an additional 4 percent tax on every dollar of taxable income earned over $1 million. The proceeds would be designated for education and transportation.

Opponents said now is not the time to raise taxes, noting that Massachusetts has a $5 billion budget surplus from the last fiscal year.

“Question 1 would impose one of the largest tax hikes in Massachusetts history with no guarantee that spending will increase for either education or transportation as a result of this ill-conceived amendment,” Dan Cence, a spokesman for the Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment, said in a statement on Friday.

The coalition opposing Question 1 represents more than 1,000 homeowners, retirees, small business owners, large employers, and organizations that represent more than 25,000 small businesses, Cence said.

“When given the facts, voters across the state join our Coalition in voting No on Question 1,” he said.

Two recent polls show the measure has support. A poll last month by Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 Boston/Telemundo found 58 percent of 500 likely voters would vote yes. Another poll by MassINC Polling Group found 59 percent of voters back the new tax.

The effort to impose the new tax has also received more campaign contributions than the opposition, according to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance

Supporters have raised more than $27.6 million to pay for their campaign, compared to more than $14.1 million collected by the opposition, records show.

Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley spoke Saturday afternoon at a rally supporting Question 1 at the Boston Teachers Union in Dorchester.

“Human infrastructure is the greatest investment we can make,” she told the gathering. “There is not a deficit of resource, there is only one of empathy. We have the resources and we have millionaires who are not paying their fair share. And that ends when we pass Question 1.”

US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey, as well as their Democratic colleague, Andrea Campbell, a candidate for state attorney general, are also making public appearances this weekend to support of Question 1, according to the campaign the measure.

Question 1 supporters are also encouraging voters to back Question 4, which would uphold a new law that allows immigrants without legal status to apply for a Massachusetts driver’s license.

Wendy Carballo, 20, a college sophomore who graduated from Chelsea High School, told the those attending the rally in Dorchester that young people need the services that would be paid for by Question 1.

“Without enough school funding, students like me often lose their way because we didn’t have enough teachers or mental health support, or after-school programs,” she said. “When we don’t have those supports, it’s easy to feel discouraged or even hopeless.”

Joel Richards, who teaches at Blackstone Elementary School in the South End, shared a story about an eighth-grade student he encountered while taking a bus to work. The student talked about cuts to sports and after-school programs.

“I just imagined my own children at a school, seeing the things they enjoy going away piece by piece,” he said.

Passing Question 1, Richards said, would reverse that experience and provide more opportunity to students.

Walles, the Question 1 supporter who was canvassing in Somerville, said homeowners ask her whether the new tax would affect their earnings if they sell their home.

This takes some explaining, she said, because homeowners must estimate the capital gain, which is calculated by substracting the home’s original purchase price, the cost of any capital improvements made to the residence, and some fees associated with the sale from the sale price. The taxable amount is furthered reduced by exemptions, $500,000 for married couples and $250,000 for single people.

“I bought my house when it was still ‘Slummerville’ and I’m not going to have to pay,” said Walles, a social worker who purchased a three-family home in Somerville in 1997. She said her home’s assessed value now exceeds $1 million. “That’s my retirement too.”

On Saturday, the four voters Walles spoke to in person were receptive to Question 1. She put in a pitch for voting yes on the three other ballot questions, which deal with dental insurance, alcohol sales, and driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants,

“Yes on all of them,” Walles told Rebekah Pavelle during a conversation on her doorstep.

As Walles walked away, Pavelle thanked her for the advice.









































