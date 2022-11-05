Small earthquake reported off the coast of Nantucket Saturday afternoon

The 2.1 magnitude earthquake happened several miles off the coast of Nantucket just before 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey. US Geological Survey

A small earthquake hit several miles off the coast of Nantucket Saturday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey.

The 2.1 magnitude earthquake happened just before 3 p.m. about three miles north northwest from the island along the Hyannis to Nantucket ferry route, according to their official report.