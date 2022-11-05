Small earthquake reported off the coast of Nantucket Saturday afternoon

A small earthquake hit several miles off the coast of Nantucket Saturday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey.
The 2.1 magnitude earthquake happened just before 3 p.m. about three miles north northwest from the island along the Hyannis to Nantucket ferry route, according to their official report.
The quake occurred almost seven miles below the surface.
Five Massachusetts residents responded to the “felt report” survey, according to their website. Of those, three people, of South Dennis, Millis, and Clinton, reported some “weak” shaking but no damage.
No damage was reported as of 10:30 p.m., according to the Nantucket Police Department.
