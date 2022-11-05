Unseasonably warm temps in Mass., but not yet a record breaker, meteorologist says

In Boston, the record high for Nov. 5 is 79 degrees, which was set back in 1994, according to Simpson. Boston reached about 76 degrees today, which is significantly warmer than the historical average of 66 degrees, he said.

“It almost feels like early September weather,” said meteorologist Bill Simpson. “It’s pretty warm and humid, but that will start declining slowly on Sunday.”

The first November weekend in New England felt more like summer, with near-record breaking temperatures across the region on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.

“That’s only three degrees shorter than the record,” Simpson said.

While no spots in Massachusetts broke records Saturday, there was a record set in Connecticut, he said.

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks hit 77 degrees Saturday, according to Simpson. This is one degree warmer than the old record of 76 degrees set in 1994.

The temperaturewill likely remain in the upper 70s on Sunday across New England before the pattern changes and the normal mid-November weather returns.

“It will be a little more cloud covered tomorrow, so probably about 75 degrees across much of Massachusetts,” said Simpson.

There may be another warm day to look forward to on Monday, before classic November weather returns on Tuesday, which is Election Day across the region.

Then, the cold front is coming through the region and the weather cools throughout the week with temperatures from 72 to 74 degrees throughout most of Massachusetts.

Dew points are in the 70s this weekend, which is “pretty rare” for November, said Simpson. By next weekend, people can expect a return to some chillier weather.

“There could be some tropical moisture come next weekend, so enjoy the warm weather while it lasts,” Simpson said.









