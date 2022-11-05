For Democrats, anxiety mounts as it’s all on the line. Again.

“I’ve never felt this way about an election,” she said, after dropping off a library book in a pounding rain in this deep-blue capital of purple Wisconsin. “I don’t know what I can do, but vote.”

“It’s frightening,” said Fisher, a retired university and state employee, who is deeply worried about a Republican takeover of Congress and state government here and the march of election deniers through American politics. What’s worse, she’s unsure that voters such as she can stop it.

MADISON, Wisc. — Ellen Fisher, a 74-year-old Democrat, has voted in her fair share of elections over the years, but as Tuesday’s midterms approach she’s feeling more of that gnawing, pre-election anxiety than ever.

Advertisement

It is an uneasy time to be a Democrat.

Two years ago, Democrats thought they had banished Donald Trump for good. And just this summer, they were hopeful that the popularity of abortion rights combined with the extremism of key Republican candidates might help them fight the typical midterm gravity against the party in power in Washington. But a chilling concern set in as the calendar flipped to fall. Polls in House, Senate, and governor’s races increasingly show the possibility of a Republican rout that could give the GOP control of Congress, freezing the Biden administration’s agenda for the next two years as Trump rattles his sabre about another presidential run in 2024.

Democrats worry that something new and dark could be permanently stitched into the nation’s political fabric, that they will be powerless to stop election-denying Republicans from making changes to how Americans vote, or passing strict abortion bans or other laws that don’t reflect the positions of a majority of Americans.

“This country is not 100 percent Republican,” said Briana Gutierrez, 38, an independent voter who always backs Democrats and works at an insurance company in downtown Madison. “They can’t make all the rules the way they want them for a country that is not them.”

Advertisement

Nowhere are those worries more pronounced than in Wisconsin, a battleground state that served as the incubator for populist Democratic ideas such as Social Security a century ago, but more recently is a showcase for the exercise of raw political power. The narrowly divided state has backed Democrats for president in eight of the last nine presidential elections — the notable exception being 2016. But its Legislature is so deeply gerrymandered, Republicans are within striking distance of winning veto-proof majorities in both chambers next week.

“It’s like a majority of the people, their feelings, their thoughts … we’re not being represented,” Laurie Biehl, 61, a Democrat from Porterfield said at an art gallery in Marinette one day last week, while Democratic candidates were trying to squeeze every vote out of somewhat hostile territory.

While Republican candidates have been seizing on fears of inflation, crime, and even Fentanyl-laced Halloween candy, the Democrats’ message has at times seemed dutiful and muted. They are, after all, asking voters to do the equivalent of eating their civic vegetables and to be patient as prices rise.

In Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers, a soft-spoken Democrat and former teacher seeking a second term, is traversing the state in a yellow school bus emblazoned with the words “Doing the right thing,” although his warning on the stump is dire.

“It’s clear to me that if we don’t have the right result, our democracy will start to slide further and further away,” Evers said in a packed union hall in Green Bay on Wednesday night. He warned the crowd about his opponent, businessman Tim Michels, who has said that if he wins the governor’s race, Republicans “will never lose another election in Wisconsin.”

Advertisement

Evers has cast himself as a bulwark against Republican overreach who has vetoed more than 100 bills. But even his supporters are worried that, even if Evers wins, a GOP supermajority could make him all but toothless. And if Michels wins, said Mike Maurer, a retired educator who lives in Marinette County, it would be even worse.

“Then,” Maurer said sorrowfully, “we’d have to move to Massachusetts.”

These feelings of Democratic despair are by no means limited to Wisconsin. Reports of voter intimidation from armed partisans and political violence, such as the hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, make many feel like something fundamental is changing.

“It seems like all of that is no longer considered unacceptable for some politicians to support,” said Debbie Doyle, 55, as she cast her early ballot in Arlington, Va. She said she was worried about antisemitism, too.

“I’m basically concerned that there could be fascism rising in this country,” Doyle said.

Ramona Rosario, an unemployed electrical engineer in her 50s who was also voting in Arlington, said she was deeply worried that a Republican victory in the House will elevate far-right political figures such as Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene further into the mainstream.

Advertisement

“They have, in effect, cut the bond between the elected and the electorate,” she said.

With President Biden in the White House and Democrats holding narrow control of the House and Senate, history dictates the party should expect significant midterm losses. But it wasn’t so long ago that polling forecasts gave Democrats a healthy chance of at least holding the Senate because of the seats in play this year and the quality of the GOP field.

Even Republicans such as Senator Mitch McConnell were openly worried that erratic and extreme candidates, including Don Bolduc in New Hampshire and Blake Masters in Arizona, could hurt their chances of regaining control of the chamber. Some Democrats were confidently predicting they would even pick up enough seats to codify abortion rights or even to overturn the filibuster.

But now, with races tightening around the country, the Cook Political Report is predicting that the Senate will either likely remain evenly split, which gives Democrats control by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote, or that Republicans will win as much as a three-seat majority. Republicans are also expected to gain the majority in the House.

As optimistic Republicans have pressed their advantage, the slipping polls have left Democrats around the country in a tizzy.

In Pittsburgh recently, Andrew Halpern, 67, worried that Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman might be on the verge of a loss, which could tip the Senate into Republican hands.

Advertisement

“If that happens,” he lamented at a Fetterman rally, “Canada’s looking good.”

In Nevada, at a campaign event for Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto, a Democrat who is narrowly trailing challenger Adam Laxalt, Chester Ruiz, 73, said he and his partner find themselves awake at 2 or 3 in the morning, talking about the election. They’re kept up by fears about crucial issues such as reproductive rights if the Senate changes hands.

And in Arizona, Marilyn Duerbeck was worried that her ability to vote hinges on the outcome of Tuesday’s election, because that state has election deniers running for governor, secretary of state, and attorney general, all of whom have promised to reshape the election system if they are elected.

“They would take steps to make it harder,” Duerbeck said, before she went to knock on 55 doors on a sunny Saturday in late October to urge people to vote Democratic. “I feel like my vote won’t count anymore.”

There are already signs that the election will drag on long past Tuesday. Election officials around the country are warning that it could take days to count the votes — a standard delay that Republicans like Senator Ted Cruz of Texas are depicting as nefarious — while Republican candidates Kari Lake in Arizona and Senator Ron Johnson in Wisconsin aren’t committing to accepting the results.

“That’s a hypothetical question,” Johnson said when asked by the Globe after a campaign stop in Marinette. “I can’t really answer that question until we see results.”

He derided his Democratic opponent, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, as “angry” during the event, after dark, in a parking lot by the local GOP headquarters. And then Johnson’s supporters cast the election in existential terms, too.

“It’s the country. It’s the last stand. If we don’t win, OK, we are lost,” said Denise Oleszak, a retiree who believes America will turn to socialism and then communism if Democrats prevail on Tuesday.

Democrats are hoping they can still motivate their supporters to avert what they see as an electoral disaster. Gripping the podium at Madison’s ornate Orpheum Theatre, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders described Tuesday’s election as the most important midterms in generations, because the “foundations of American democracy” hang in the balance.

“Which party controls the US Senate will mean the future of this country and the future of your lives,” Sanders boomed, as a crowd of mostly young voters cheered. Among them was Marc Buensalida, 18, who was planning to cast his first vote, hoping Democrats might advance his priorities such as voting rights and immigration.

But that kind of rhetoric leaves Brad Bauer, 54, a former Democrat who says he despises both the MAGA right and the progressive left, exhausted.

“The hyperbole, ‘It’s the end of democracy if you don’t vote the right way.’ It’s a little hyped up,” Bauer sighed over a beer at a nearby bar. He seemed to see America’s deeply polarized politics as its own unyielding abyss. He was planning to vote for Evers, but was considering sitting out the Senate race because he dislikes Johnson and Barnes.

For Cloey Braatz, a college student in Madison who wants to be a teacher, it really feels like everything is on the line on Tuesday, especially if Republicans win majorities in Washington and Wisconsin and cut education funding.

“I can’t even imagine what would happen,” she said. “It stresses me out. It gives me anxiety. I don’t know what my job will look like. I don’t know what anything will look like.”

Globe correspondent Shannon Coan contributed to this report.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.