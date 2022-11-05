At Fetterman rally, Obama tells crowd to vote for democracy

“You want to lose weight? Take raspberry ketones,” Obama said. “If somebody is willing to peddle snake oil to make a buck, then he’s probably willing to sell snake oil to get elected.”

Oz had “answers,” Obama said, referencing the candidate’s years as host of a TV show that sometimes promoted dubious health advice. But, he added, those answers were the wrong ones.

PITTSBURGH — Former President Barack Obama, campaigning for the first time with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, urged Democratic supporters Saturday to vote to save democracy and abortion rights. Obama also mocked Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican in the Senate race, as a television pitchman with no interest in helping working people.

The rally was held in a park in the shadow of the University of Pittsburgh’s 42-story Cathedral of Learning, a popular last stop on the campaign trail for Democrats seeking to rally young voters before Election Day. The crowd, numbering more than 1,000, seemed to pulse with affection for the former president, who spoke for about 35 minutes.

Fetterman spoke for about 10 minutes, his speech still halting since a stroke in May, and noted that Oz would appear later in the day with former President Donald Trump in the Pittsburgh exurbs. Fetterman said he was proud to share a stage with a former president who was “sedition-free.”

In his speech, Obama outlined the differences between electing Democrats or Republicans on Tuesday. It was a choice, he said, “between politicians who seem willing to say and do anything to get power, and people who see you and know you and care about you and share your values.”

Obama laced his speech with examples of how civility, adherence to truth and respect for the political opposition had eroded since he ran for office. He attributed that deterioration to Republicans during Trump’s presidency.

Obama blamed social media that “amped up” conspiracy theories and hatred, warning of the potential for political violence. Mentioning the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Obama decried people “in leadership positions” who, after such an attack, “make light of it, they joke about it.”

“More people are going to get hurt,” he said.

He also called out “big celebrities” who have reposted “vile antisemitic conspiracy theories online,” an apparent reference to basketball star Kyrie Irving and rapper Kanye West.

“You don’t have to be a student of history to understand how dangerous that is,’’ Obama said.

Later on Saturday, Fetterman, Obama and President Joe Biden are scheduled to rally in Philadelphia, capping a day in which they could reach nearly one-quarter of Pennsylvania’s active Democratic voters.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.