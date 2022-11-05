A chorus of concerns ahead of Nov. 8

In the heat of this election season, perhaps nothing underlines the blame approach as much as the issue of inflation, a complicated economic situation that is seriously hurting some people — and inconveniencing many others.

The nice thing about blame is that it feels good. And it’s easy. With blame at least you don’t have to own a problem. You don’t have to analyze it or consider possible solutions. You can, in fact, feel righteous about it.

It doesn’t matter that it’s global and almost twice as bad in Europe as in the United States. What matters is that there must be someone to blame. For Republicans, that someone is President Biden and the Democrats.

I have yet to hear a single Republican talk about how to address inflation, outside of, laughably, giving rich people more tax breaks. Instead, they oppose and criticize any concrete action aimed at inflation.

The blame game plays well during political campaigns. It offers great sound bites, glorious indignation, emotional fodder, and, perhaps most of all, a way to avoid presenting a plan of action.

So, please, next time you hear a politician being righteously indignant about the way things are, please ask them what, specifically, they would do and how it would help.

Cathy Wolff

Kittery, Maine

Don’t look to the Republicans for a fiscal rescue plan

So people are screaming about the cost of energy in all its forms, especially since winter is coming. They blame President Biden and want Republicans to fix it.

At the same time, oil companies are booking record profits and using the money to buy back stocks and raise dividends. Saudi Arabia thumbs its nose at us and kisses Vladimir Putin on the lips.

So go ahead and blame the Democrats for trying to move us away from fossil fuels. You let me know what the Republican plan is.

We have had 15 recessions since 1900, 11 of them under GOP leadership. Why should voters trust the Republicans?

James J. Cullen

Yarmouth Port

Healthy job market doesn’t get enough attention

I have been monitoring media coverage, including the Globe’s, of the midterm elections and the way it has highlighted understandable voter concerns about inflation (inflation, inflation, inflation!) and the economy’s troubled waters. However, for all the mentions of inflation and its harms, there are at best a handful of mentions that the state of our labor and job markets is healthy and has been solid and strong for the past two years, as better-than-expected job market data demonstrated last month.

To many of us working stiffs, the labor and job markets are just as important, and often more important, than the current inflation narrative. The public should appreciate and recognize that an important pillar of the economy is in great shape if they are to be an informed citizenry.

William August

Cambridge

In the face of Biden’s failure, media and the left keep making Trump a bugbear

Donald Trump is not on the ballot, but you’d never know it by the didactic attention to him in the mainstream media and by Democrats whose hyperfocus is to raise a sense of urgency about him. It is obvious why the Biden administration and its liberal progressive allies do this, since they cannot focus on their record of failure. But the motive of the media is a mystery, other than a blind adherence to promoting the policies of the left even as these policies cause the country to decline into economic and cultural disaster.

The out-of-control spending by the administration has led to the inflation we’re suffering. Immigration, though a noble policy of the left to provide housing, food, and medical care to the world, runs up against the practical question of who pays for it. The southern border states have borne the brunt of dealing with this policy, and now the liberal northern states are howling about being overrun with migrants as the problems show up at their doorsteps. I could go on and on.

Perhaps the media should consider devoting more time to reporting on those issues and many others than to a former president who is not on the ballot.

Robert Dukas

Middleton

Mass. voters won’t fall for Hodgson’s antisemitic dog whistle

Katherine Clark, assistant speaker of the House of Representatives, is spot-on in her Nov. 2 op-ed, “Voters must reject candidates seeking power by turning us against each other.” Lest we think this is just a problem in other parts of the country, did you happen to catch the statement by Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson in his most recent ad relying on antisemitic dog whistles?

Shame on Hodgson for insulting Massachusetts voters, thinking that we would buy into his divisive strategy. The overwhelming response by elected and civic leaders who have united against this harmful rhetoric shows that the state’s voters aren’t falling for it.

Antisemitism isn’t a disease, organically arising in the air or the water. It’s used by people who hope they can divide us against each other for their own political gain by targeting the Jewish community. Let every one of us send a message that here in Massachusetts we won’t stand for politics fueled by division and hate. It is only by uniting together to support elected leaders and policies that respect all of us, no matter our religion, color, or gender, that we will have the society we want to see.

Cindy Rowe

Executive director

Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action Impact

Boston

When you demonize your opponents, you’re part of the problem

Representative Katherine Clark asserts that the Great Replacement Theory is “heavily promoted by the GOP.” I have participated in Republican politics in Massachusetts for 30 years. I have never heard a Republican promote or even mention that theory. Clark condemns the hatred that permeates our politics, then demonizes her opponents. She’s part of the problem.

Kevin Cronin

Melrose

Stop using term ‘conspiracy theory’ when what you cite is political disinformation

We need to stop using the term “conspiracy theory” to describe wildly untrue, dehumanizing, and paranoid ideas conjured and spread by demagogues. The phrase has an unfortunate patina of potential truth, in that theories are essential to the advancement of knowledge and uncovering legal conspiracies requires theories to guide the search for evidence. The media seem to be cautious about using terms such as disinformation, propaganda, or lie, because conspiracy theory has become a catch phrase, and arguably because journalists face the challenge of doing their due diligence and refuting the steady flow of outrageous claims.

I would like to offer a framework to give journalists a reason to call it like it is. A theory is an idea about something that has occurred, described as a refutable prediction about a future occurrence. A theory without a specific testable prediction is at best a belief, based on a hunch or opinion. Political disinformation is therefore not a theory, and it is absurd to think that a “conspiracy” can be unearthed from a nontheory. A testable theory, for example, is that there are collusive pacts (a conspiracy) to conjure a few disparate facts and combine them with untestable lies to shape political behavior. I like the term “political disinformation” to describe such a thing.

Brett Litz

Jamaica Plain

The writer is a clinical psychologist and a professor at Boston University.

Looking for even a glimmer of hope

It was with a heavy dose of disbelief and sadness that I read the Nov. 2 op-ed about having hope in the face of increasing political violence in America (“Americans can stop political violence — if we choose”). Laurence H. Tribe, Jeffrey Abramson, and Dennis Aftergut cite history and how the American people and its lawmakers have worked together to stem prior instances of violence. But this current climate of fact- and truth-denying political tribalism seems different than any other time we’ve known in our country’s history. I note with interest that on the very Globe Web page where the op-ed appeared was an ad featuring a valued coin (for purchase) bearing the dignified face of our twice-impeached election-denying former president.

What hope can we possibly have in this current climate where there seems to be a dearth in critical thinking and no end in sight to the manipulation of public opinion? I no longer have even a glimmer of hope. Can someone please try and give me one?

David Chused

Portland, Maine