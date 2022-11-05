Tax relief gets short shrift on Beacon Hill

But the $500 million tax-reform package that was part of that earlier bill would have to wait, Speaker Ron Mariano insisted, because of the “economic uncertainty” that lies ahead.

It took legislative leaders more than three months beyond the end of formal sessions this summer to come up with the spending package that finally won approval Thursday — the latest version of an economic development bill funded with surplus state revenue and federal stimulus funds.

Massachusetts lawmakers had no problem agreeing on how to spend some $3.8 billion — including a boatload of budget earmarks guaranteed to curry favor back home. But when it came to reforming the outmoded estate tax and offering tax breaks to the state’s neediest, well, that got the wait-till-next-year treatment.

“The relief will be coming,” the Quincy Democrat pledged. “Obviously we’re committed to taking a look at permanent tax cuts next year when we have a better picture of what the economy looks like. We want to be sure that what we do is smart and well thought out.”

Isn’t it funny how that same standard didn’t apply to the spending side of the equation?

Sure, the bill will meet some serious needs — $350 million for “fiscally strained” hospitals, $112 million for MBTA safety improvements mandated by the Federal Transportation Authority, $100 million for the Unemployment Insurance Fund, and $57 million for heating assistance to low-income families. And it will provide some $25 million for the kind of low-threshold housing several local officials, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, are looking for to help deal with those who are chronically homeless due to substance abuse and/or mental health issues.

But in a moment of candor Mariano also said, “There’s a lot of important items for members back home fighting to be reelected. There’s a self-interest in making sure some of these projects get done.”

The political battles being “fought” by incumbent lawmakers are few, but the demand for local pork is virtually limitless. And so the bill contains $86 million earmarked for “local economic recovery efforts and community development projects,” $44 million for “local public service needs,” and $24 million for local parks projects.

Among the “local economic recovery projects,” for example, are $15,000 “for the promotion of Holyoke’s 150th anniversary celebration,” $100,000 for the restoration of Norcross House, a “historic events space” in East Longmeadow, $400,000 to replace a pool in Newton, and $100,000 for basketball courts in Sudbury. The list goes on — and on — for pages.

Ah, but tax reform and tax cuts will have to wait, despite the fact that lawmakers were generally in agreement on both this summer before they got word of the $3 billion in tax relief that a 1986 law mandated be returned to taxpayers. The news seemed to flummox House leaders — and the House is where money bills must originate under the state constitution.

That left Senate President Karen Spilka disappointed that the tax-relief sections were scrapped.

“I have said from the very get-go that we could and should do the permanent progressive tax relief,” she said.

Lawmakers had earlier agreed to a package of proposals that would expand the Earned Income Tax Credit offering tax relief to low-income taxpayers, increase the child and dependent care deduction, provide a permanent tax break for low-income renters, and hike the tax credit for low-income seniors who either rent or own a home.

It would also make much needed reforms to the antiquated estate tax that has long made Massachusetts an outlier nationally. Not only is Massachusetts one of only 12 states plus the District of Columbia that levy an estate tax, its $1 million trigger is, along with that of Oregon, the lowest such threshold. And it is the only state where if an estate goes over that $1 million threshold by even a dollar, the entire estate amount is taxable.

The proposed reforms would increase the threshold to $2 million and apply the tax only to the amount over that figure.

It’s not unthinkable that the Legislature’s inability to get this done by Election Day could trigger some voters to slip to the no side of Question 1, the so-called millionaires tax. After all, voting yes on that question requires a leap of faith that Beacon Hill will spend money raised by the new tax wisely — faith that’s hard to justify at the moment.

Lawmakers’ dereliction of duty on the issue of tax reform has at least caused a small flurry of promises to correct the omission next year, including from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, whose spokesperson said, “As governor, it will be a top priority of hers to get this done with the Legislature.”

“House and Senate leaders are committed to revisiting the issue of broader, more permanent tax relief next session,” Mariano, Spilka, and the chairs of their respective Ways and Means Committees said in a joint statement.

It shouldn’t have come to this, and lawmakers should be embarrassed that it did. But a promise is a promise — and taxpayers will be watching and waiting for the state’s leaders to be fulfilling theirs early in 2023.

