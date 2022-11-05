Astros claim another World Series, with Yordan Alvarez blast sealing Game 6 knockout of Philadelphia

Providence’s Jeremy Peña followed his MVP award in the American League Championship Series with the World Series honors. He his .400 in the six games, and is just the second rookie ever to be MVP of the Fall Classic. No other position player has a Gold Glove, LCS MVP, and Series MVP in their career; Peña won them all in one year.

As Alvarez’s 450-foot blast in the sixth inning disappeared, Astros starter Framber Valdez jumped and wildly screamed in the dugout as fans in the crowd of 42,948 went into a frenzy waving their orange rally towels.

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez hit a towering go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons, and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.

Baker finally got his first title in his 25th season as a manager, the past three since being hired by the Astros to help the team regain credibility after the sign-stealing scandal that cost manger A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs, and made Houston the most reviled team in baseball.

The 73-year-old Baker, who had been to the World Series twice before as a skipper, can add “champion manager” to a list with epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer, and baseball lifer.

When Alvarez connected on a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning, cameras panned to a beaming Baker who raised both arms high above his head. He became the oldest manager to win a World Series. As a player he went three times with the Dodgers, winning it all in 1981.

He entered Saturday’s game as the winningest manager without a World Series title and improved to 2,094-1,790 with this most memorable victory.

“I got 2,000 wins and all they talk about is I haven’t won the World Series yet,” he said Thursday.

They can’t say that anymore.

He joins Dave Roberts (Dodgers, 2020) and Cito Gaston (Blue Jays, 1992, 1993) as the only Black managers to win a World Series.

“I don’t think about being an African American manager because I look in the mirror every day and I know what I am,” he said before the game. “You know what I’m saying? [But] I do know that there’s certain pressure from a lot of people that are pulling for me, especially people of color. And that part I do feel. I hear it every day… and so I feel that I’ve been chosen for this.”