Auston Matthews scores twice as the Maple Leafs get the jump on Bruins

Paced by a pair of goals by Auston Matthews, who led the league with 60 goals last season, the Maple Leafs pinned a 2-1 loss on the Bruins, ending a seven-game Black-and-Gold winning streak and dropping them to 10-2-0 for the season. The loss also ended an eight-game winning streak for Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, who was tied with Tim Thomas for the best start in net for the Bruins from the beginning of a season.

And here at Scotiabank Arena Saturday night, the fog invaded the Bruins’ game.

TORONTO — Thick, intermittent fog disrupted flights into here in recent days, forcing the Bruins charter flight out of New York Thursday night to be diverted to Buffalo. After an early-morning ride across the border, they didn’t settle into their hotel rooms here until after 4 a.m. Friday.

Brad Marchand scored the only Boston goal, coming on a penalty shot in the second period for the 1-1 tie.

The Bruins, 6-0-0 on home ice, take on the Blues Monday night on Garden ice.

The Bruins in the first two periods were absent what has been their trademark offensive jump here in the first month of the season. They mustered but 14 shots across the opening 40:00 and entered the third period in a deficit (2-1) for the second time in the last three games.

Matthews opened the scoring at 7:19 of the first period, his fifth strike this season, on a very low-percentage scoring chance. The big pivot fished out a loose puck from behind the net, twisted toward the left post, and tucked a side-of-the-net backhander past an unawares Linus Ullmark for the night’s first goal.

The Bruins were awarded the first power play of the night at 4:39 of the second (John Tavares slashing Jakub Zboril), and only 20 seconds into the advantage Marchand broke in alone on Ilya Samsonov, the ex-Capitals tender. When Marchand was dragged down on Samsonov’s doorstep by TJ Brodie, the ref immediately whistled the play down and awarded Marchand the penalty shot.

Marchand, charging up ice from halfway into his defensive zone, raced in on Samsonov, faked him to the ice with a low-slot deke, and then finished off with a pinpoint backhander (John Bucyk style) to the top shelf.

The goal, recorded as a power-play strike, also delivered Marchand’s 800th career point in his 878th regular-season game (355-445–800). Adding in his playoff resume, Marchand now has played in 1,017 games.

Matthews was back for his second at the night at 14:07 of the second, ending a run of 20 straight penalty kills for the Bruins, and posting the Leafs to the 2-1 lead.

William Nylander set up the go-ahead goal, racing down the right side on the power play (Jake DeBrusk off for holding). Hampus Lindholm chased the speedy Nylander 3-4 feet too far from his defensive spot, slipping behind the goal line, which allowed Matthews to set up easily at the top of the crease. Nylander popped out on the other side of the net and slid across a velvety feed for Matthew to slam home for the lead.

Erik Kallgren took over the Leafs net for the start of the third period, the Leafs still holding the 2-1 advantage.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.