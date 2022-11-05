Do you want an example of Joe Mazzulla’s ‘winning’ formula? Here it is.

The Celtics had numerous chances to make those “winning plays” in their two overtime losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, but fell short. They are still learning how to win, and they are finding out quickly that last season’s run to the NBA Finals doesn’t impact this team as much as expected.

He’d rather focus more on what he tabs “winning plays,” those little things, grabbing a 50-50 ball, key rebounds, making the extra pass, that lead to victories.

Joe Mazzulla reminded the media before Friday’s game that the Boston defense was No. 1 in the NBA over the past two games. It was a small sample size but the interim coach is trying to exemplify that defense is no longer an issue.

Advertisement

They needed to win Friday. They were playing a quality team that had beaten them soundly nearly two weeks ago in Chicago. The Bulls are a big, physical team that plays relentlessly. They punish in the paint and DeMar DeRozan is a 2-point shot machine, knocking down midrange jumpers as if he’s playing Pop-a-Shot.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

They provided a major test in this early season for a team still angry about blowing two fourth-quarter leads to the Cavaliers. The Celtics had another sizable lead in the fourth Friday, watching a 14-point lead melt to 2 with one minute left.

That’s when winning plays were executed.

Jayson Tatum’s key offensive rebound of an Al Horford 3-point miss with 41.9 seconds left prevented the Bulls from having the ball with a chance to take a lead. He muscled between two Bulls to grab the board and sank a free throw for a 3-point lead.

On Chicago’s next possession, Tatum blocked Patrick Williams’s layup that led to Bulls take foul and the Celtics’ 123-119 victory.

The Celtics would have lost this game last season, partly because they lacked the fourth-quarter execution and also because the Bulls played well enough to take the game from the Celtics. They kept pushing and so many times last season, even in the NBA Finals, the Celtics cracked under the pressure of a fourth-quarter rally.

Advertisement

DeRozan couldn’t miss. Nikola Vucevic hit only 14 3-pointers in the Bulls’ first nine games but swished three in the fourth quarter, leading to that 21-9 run.

”That’s a good team and they beat some good teams thus far this season, so when you’re in that situation, you want to just be detailed and execute and make the right plays on the offensive end,” Mazzulla said. “I thought we maintained our poise. We knew a run was coming and I thought we handled it well in managing the game.”

Mazzulla decided to leave Marcus Smart on the bench for most of the fourth quarter while Malcolm Brogdon ran the offense, and he gave the Celtics a primary scorer on a night when Jaylen Brown scored 16 points (10 points below his average) and Tatum missed 15 of 23 shots.

Brogdon scored 25 points, his Celtics high, on 9-for-10 shooting, to go along with four assists. More importantly, Boston committed just two turnovers in the final 6:37 and it was able to use offense and those “winning plays” to stave off the Chicago charge.

Mazzulla has mixed up his lineups down the stretch of close games. But he’s shown he’s comfortable with Brogdon as the primary ball-handler, in addition to Smart.

Advertisement

”I’m comfortable finishing games,” Brogdon said. “I’ve really been doing it my whole career. When I was in Milwaukee I was finishing games. When I was in Indiana the ball was in my hands and I was finishing games. And now it’s really the big stage and I’m playing with great players that definitely help me close the game out.”

That’s why the Celtics traded for Brogdon, because he has the ability to score, using his bigger body on guards to get to the rim for his backhanded layups. There’s a level of calm, steadiness when he has the ball that wasn’t consistently present last year. The Celtics are going to need a steady Brogdon down the stretch, as well as a more poised Smart, to close out games against contending teams.

Tatum didn’t have a stellar offensive night, scoring nearly half his points from the free throw line. With Brogdon and Brown, he doesn’t always need to be the offensive hero. He needs to be the catalyst in making those “winning plays” and he’s taken more pride in his defense and rebounding.

All-time great players are impactful on both sides of the ball, Tatum realizes defense, rebounding, and hustle plays need to be part of his arsenal.

”Just make a play, try to impact the game on both ends,” he said. “Especially in those moments. I know it’s like crunch time and the game is on the line but that’s the most exciting part of the game. It’s not always like score, score, score. Make a play, get somebody open, score, get a block, get a block, hit two free throws. You just want to be a part of it.”

Advertisement

That’s what it’s going to take for the Celtics to win close games in what is suddenly a competitive Eastern Conference where there are 12 teams who could contend for a playoff spot. There are going to be very few easy nights, and the Celtics have to make more of these “winning plays” to consistently prevail.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.