Here are some of the biggest bright spots from the Bruins’ red-hot start

The Bruins, and their franchise-best 10-1-0 start, took on the Maple Leafs in Toronto Saturday night and, thankfully, these Jim Montgomery Bruins are not your 2019-20 Ralph Krueger Sabres. To borrow from the ecology handbook, there should be some sustainability to what we’ve witnessed to this point.

For Exhibit A, look to Buffalo, where the Bruins, hotter than Albert Brooks in “Broadcast News,” next Saturday night will face the Sabres. Just three years ago, the distant sons of Gil Perreault opened with a blistering 8-2-0 mark, and then collapsed over the next 59 games (22-29-8).

Other than when a pandemic intercedes, the Stanley Cup nowadays is handed out in June, days before the official start of summer and long after anyone remembers much of hot October starts.

Some of the most impressive points:

▪ First and foremost, Montgomery. In less than a month, the ex-Maine Black Bear has cooled the lament over general manager Don Sweeney and team president Cam Neely abandoning a popular/successful Bruce Cassidy in the desert (for a cool $5 million-a-year payday, don’t ya know?). Good on them all, especially the 53-year-old “Monty,” who, if his start had been around .500, would have been feeling the desert heat of Cassidy’s 10-2-0 start with Vegas.

Cassidy’s Bruins never played with the pace or execution that we’ve seen from Montgomery’s charges the first three-plus weeks. That’s a product of his X’s and O’s, his day-to-day game and practice management (including ample days off), and the buy-in he’s fostered across the roster.

One of Montgomery’s key tools is praise, individual praise, such as referring to Charlie Coyle as a “beast” and noting that Hampus Lindholm is “the most underrated defenseman in the league.”

No Bruins coach since Don Cherry, who long ago had us convinced that John Wensink was headed to the Hall of Fame, has smooched out so many Black and Gold chef’s kisses. Another week of these results, and Bill Belichick will be telling us he sees “a lot of Johnny Unitas in that Mac Jones kid.”

The Monty magic is working and those public kisses pay off, a reminder that even adults playing a kid’s game for a living respond to overt praise from the boss.

▪ The surge/renaissance in play from Jake DeBrusk and Nick Foligno. The wingers are entirely different performers.

DeBrusk, who wanted out if Cassidy remained in, is using his abundant speed effectively and showing more inclination to get to the net (plenty more needed, by the way). He’s again looking like a worthy first-round pick. Question remains: Will he evolve into a bona fide leader/driver of the offense, like, say, Mike Gartner, a prolific blazer from long ago.

Last Friday, following his breakaway goal in Columbus, I asked the once-disgruntled DeBrusk if he is coming to the rink each day with more energy, a different mind-set?

“It’s a pretty normal day in the life of Jake DeBrusk,” said DeBrusk. “I’m comfortable. I get chirped a lot [by teammates]. Nothing’s really changed. I don’t really have a different mind-set It’s a great time to be at the rink right now. We’re rolling, lots of fun things going on. I just try to stay hidden from the chirps.”

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Foligno, 3-4–7 in the first 11 games, must have chugged Prevagen pills over the summer. His memory has recovered his game from his late 20s, when he captained the Blue Jackets.

At no time last season did Foligno have these legs and hands. His charge up the right side in Pittsburgh Tuesday night was a thing of beauty, bursting wide on the wing and pinpointing his pass into the slot for Jakub Lauko to snap home for career goal No. 1. It was hard to tell who looked younger, Foligno or the kid with the beaming smile.

▪ Lindholm’s emergence on offense. Some of this is because Charlie McAvoy has remained hors de combat following offseason shoulder surgery. But as of Friday morning, Lindholm ranked No. 3 in scoring among NHL blue liners with his 4-9—13 line. Two of those goals, by the way, were wired from about 180 feet into empty nets. Now that’s scoring touch.

Keep in mind, Lindholm, 28, never produced more than 7-27–34 in all his years with the Ducks. Suddenly, he’s delivering at a 97-point pace? Holy Helsingborg! He’s getting those prime power-play point minutes with McAvoy sidelined. Montgomery might be hard pressed, at least initially, to yank Lindholm from PP1 upon McAvoy’s return. The 6-foot-4-inch Lindholm is a horse. Big. Light on his feet. Smart. Montgomery has teased more out his offensive game by putting more on his plate and encouraging him to attack (witness his wraparound on Coyle’s go-ahead goal, 2-1, Thursday at Madison Square Garden).

Lindholm and McAvoy stand to be the back end’s Patrice Bergeron-David Krejci tandem for years to come. Will be fascinating to see how they develop in tandem.

▪ Linus Ullmark’s hot start. Unlike last year, his first with the Bruins, the Swedish stopper has been at the top of his game since puck drop No. 1. His lone stinker was Tuesday in Pittsburgh, where Montgomery yanked him when the Penguins’ lead reached 5-2 midway through the second period.

Following the win Thursday in New York, Ullmark was 8-0-0 with a .929 save percentage. Awaiting word from Montgomery that he’s the modern-day amalgamation of Dominik Hasek, Ken Dryden, and Georges Vezina.

OK, now the one caveat (you knew it was coming): Bergeron is 37 and Krejci is 36. Heading into the weekend, the elite pivots had logged 2,520 games, including more than 300 in the playoffs.

Which is to say, age and wear on the 1-2 centers, the key drivers of Boston’s offense, present a legit concern over the duration of the schedule. Bergeron is already making liberal, smart use of maintenance days. Krejci has been recovering from the recent body slam he took from behemoth Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen.

Coyle (four goals across the last four games upon leaving New York) has been excellent. But he and No. 4 pivot Tomas Nosek would not be prime candidates to fill No. 1 or 2 center duty. So it’s good to see Pavel Zacha get some reps in Krejci’s spot, and maybe Marc McLaughlin, now with Providence, would be worthy a of look there, too.

It would be a mistake, for sure, to dwell on the potential vulnerability. But it’s there, as it was before the season began, as other concerns existed, too. Thus far, Monty magic has made them all go away.

QUICK ON THE DRAW

Bergeron is still among best at dot

Patrice “The Thief” Bergeron won 13 of his 17 faceoffs Thursday vs. the Rangers, increasing his league-leading win total to 163 for the season. Of the 19 other NHLers with 100 or more wins as of Friday morning, Bergeron’s 63.2 winning percentage ranked behind only Nashville’s Ryan Johansen (65.8) and Chicago’s Max Domi (65.0).

Whenever the day comes, Bergeron is a lock to retire No. 1 for faceoff wins, based on NHL data that began tracking puck drops at the start of the 1997-98 season. Headed into weekend play, he topped the list with 14,302. His career winning percentage (57.8) was just a hair below Rod Brind’Amour’s 58.7, among the eight centers to have won more than 10,000 faceoffs.

“None better than Bergeron. I don’t think he ever does the same thing twice, and it’s obvious that it’s important to him,” said ex-Bruins center Derek Sanderson, who displayed an appreciation for the art in his celebrated playing days. “It’s one of the most important facets of the game. You have 100 faceoffs a game, right? If you won ‘em all, you’d have the puck 10 minutes more than the other guy.”

Also, the team that went 0 for 100 on the draw would have a new coach in the morning. But per usual, the Turk’s point was on point: Puck possession is key. Bergeron’s faceoff success is wired directly into his record five Selke Trophies as the NHL’s top defensive forward.

Ex-Bruin Gerry Cheevers, a Hall of Famer, often said rule No. 1 of netminding was never to give up short-side goals.

“Cover the near post at all costs,” said Cheevers.

What’s the cardinal rule for faceoffs?

“Never, ever, pull it toward your own net,” said Sanderson. “If you’re pulling it back, it’s going to have some pace, isn’t it.? You don’t want to win it, and be the guy who scores on your own goalie.”

Sanderson, 76, last played in 1977-78. He was age 8, he recalled, when his father, Harold, began preaching to him about the importance of winning draws. When he arrived in Boston full time in 1967-68 (and was named Rookie of the Year), his coach, Harry Sinden, also was preaching the importance of faceoff wins and puck possession.

Ahead of his time, noted Sanderson, Sinden was watching the stats.

“Frosty had pen and pad, he’d keep track,” said Sanderson, recalling beloved trainer John “Frosty” Forristall. “It was me, Phil [Esposito], Freddy [Stanfield], and Eddie [Westfall]. Frosty would be behind the bench, ticking off wins and losses on his pad. Come back to the bench, and he’d ask, ‘Turk, you win that one?’ I’d be, ‘Hell, ya, I won it!’ Then he’d say, ‘Yeah, but they got it.’ ‘Maybe they did,’ I’d say, ‘but I won it!” Sinden, said Sanderson, would take Forristall’s math and post it on the dressing room wall between periods. It created a rivalry between the centers, and more important, placed focus on Sinden’s desire to win the drops and increase possession — often with the idea, of course, to get the puck to Bobby Orr.

“We also practiced it as a group after workouts, me against Phil, and Phil against Freddy,” recalled Sanderson. “Loser had to buy lunch, and maybe a beer or two.”

ETC.

Frederic’s feet planted on ground

Prior to the start of the season, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery eyeballed Trent Frederic as a net-front candidate for the power play.

Frederic’s size, hands, and athleticism, noted Montgomery, earned him the look. The coach went on to detail Frederic’s prowess as a high school quarterback in suburban St. Louis.

Coaches know a lot. It’s their business to know a lot. But few in the NHL are able to drill down to such detail.

Granted, Montgomery ended his pro playing career with the UHL Missouri River Otters (where he also began his coaching career) in 2004-05. Frederic was age 7 that spring.

How would Montgomery know Frederic’s athletic exploits?

“I’m pals with his dad,” explained Montgomery, whose wife is from St. Louis. “We both belong to the MAC.”

MAC?

“Missouri Athletic Club,” said Montgomery. “It’s kind of a big deal there.”

The MAC, said Frederic, has proven to be a great networking tool for his dad, whose father and uncle nearly a century ago started Frederic Roofing, which remains the family business. His dad, Bob, runs the operation these days, along with Trent’s brothers, Gene and Grant.

St. Louis summers can be hot, noted the 24-year-old winger, and the combination of heat and inherent danger of a steep roof can make it hard to find labor.

“Pretty much my whole family is up on the roof now,” he said, agreeing that the roofing life can make sustaining cross-checks at the net seem less intimidating.

“It’s hard work,” he said. “But it’s pretty good pay. In the summer, you can only go maybe from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., but you can make $50 an hour. That’s pretty good money. You can make a good living doing it.”

On the Bruins’ books this season for just north of $1 million, Frederic will be a restricted free agent next summer. He is becoming more of a presence in the bottom six, and no doubt enhanced his roster standing with his impressive bout Thursday against the Rangers’ Barclay Goodrow. The Bruins need someone to fill that toughness niche.

Trent Frederic worked only one summer for Frederic Roofing.

“Between my junior and senior year in high school,” he recalled. “But it kind of messes with training for [hockey]. At that point, I got drafted [by the Bruins] and I went to college that summer, so every summer I was at [the University of Wisconsin] taking classes. I stop in every summer and say hi to the guys, but I don’t get on the roof.”

Loose pucks

If you’re just joining us, it’s happening again: Oilers wizard Connor McDavid leads the NHL scoring list: 12-12–24 through 11 games prior to weekend action. The 25-year-old center topped the charts the last two seasons, delivering an average 114 points. Six of his 12 goals this season have been on the power play, an astounding pace of 45 for the season. Chris Kreider led the NHL last season with 26 PPGs … Meanwhile, Bruce Cassidy’s Golden Knights are tearing it up (10-2-0 heading into the weekend), led by North Chelmsford’s Jack Eichel (5-8–13), back to being the player that made him the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft. Cassidy’s start in the desert is reminiscent of his February 2017 start in Boston, when the Bruins went 7-1-0 in his first eight games, and then inched into the playoffs after Cassidy pulled them out of the 26-23-6 doldrums that had them headed toward a third consecutive playoff DNQ. Biggest surprise thus far for the Golden Knights: the netminding of 6-4 Logan Thompson, who went undrafted out of junior hockey and had played in only 20 NHL games prior to this season. Now he’s the No. 1, backed by ex-Coyotes draftee Adin Hill … Lost in the shuffle last weekend: Ex-Northeastern forward David Poile became the first NHL GM with 3,000 games, the accumulation of his four decades on the job with the Capitals and Predators. Poile, 72, was new on the Capitals job when he pulled off the monster trade (Sept. 9, 1982) with the Canadiens that brought a 25-year-old Rod Langway to Landover, along with Brian Engblom, Doug Jarvis, and Craig Laughlin (Rick Green and Ryan Walter headed north). The Capitals, who had not made it to the playoffs in their first eight seasons, made it in each of the 11 seasons that Langway was on the backline, and right up until Poile left to lead the expansion Predators in 1997. You’re a real Hub hockeyphile if you remember that Poile, upon graduating from Northeastern, played the 1970-71 season with the Braintree Hawks … Torey Krug and the freefalling Blues will be at the Garden Monday night, with the Bruins looking to improve their Causeway Street record to 7-0-0. The Blues, who captured the Cup at the Garden in 2019, have lost six in a row, drubbed by an aggregate 30-10. Blues GM Doug Armstrong lamented this past week, “We’re in the bottom quartile of everything that matters.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.