High school football playoffs: Here are the highlights from Friday’s first-round games

• On Friday, Sept. 23, Bishop Feehan made a quiet trek back to Attleboro following a 12-10 Catholic Central defeat at St. Mary’s of Lynn. The Shamrocks were 0-3. Who knew what was ahead?

Five weeks later, Feehan is flying with five straight wins, the latest conquest a ground-and-pound 49-28 victory over previously-unbeaten Peabody in a Division 2 first-round victory. Senior backs Nick Yanchuk and Dante Bruschi teamed up for 427 yards rushing and seven touchdowns, with Yanchuk churning out a career-high 314 yards and four TDs. Next up for Feehan: Reading . . .

• Speaking of the Rockets, senior James Murphy hit Ryan Strout with a 4-yard touchdown — the fifth TD of the night for the Brown University-bound quarterback — with 16 seconds remaining to propel sixth-seeded Reading over No. 11 Leominster, 51-44.

• In Taunton, 11th-seeded Everett stopped the host Tigers, the No. 6 seed in Division 1, 33-14, behind the sterling play of senior Karmarri Ellerbe, who scored early and often, and first-year corner David DeSouza, who had two interceptions. “We represent the city. We represent the E with pride,” Everett coach Rob DiLoreto said. “This is all about Everett family. And I’m the proudest man on the Earth to be able to coach in my hometown.”

• Who had a better night than Milton senior Jack Finnegan, who had rushing touchdowns of 10, 71 and 1 yards, an interception, a 23-yard field goal, and 5 PATs — in a dominating 46-21 victory for 8-0 Milton in a Division 3 win over Minnechaug.

• Well, the Eason brothers, Drew (10-for-13 passing, 288 yards, 2 TDs) and Shane Eason (5 carries, 73 yards, 2 TDs; 5 receptions, 119 yards, TD), were pretty darn special too for Methuen in its 37-34 victory over Brockton.

• With 165 passing yards in a 42-26 Division 2 first-round win against Wellesley, Mansfield senior Conner Zukowski became just the fifth quarterback in Mansfield history to surpass 3,000 career yards.

• For the second season in a row, Dover-Sherborn eliminated Watertown at home in the first round of the Division 5 MIAA tournament. “I’ve probably watched that game [from last year] about five times,” said D-S coach Steve Ryan following his team’s 28-14 win. “We knew that it was going to come down to physicality. Watertown is a tough, physical team.”

• In Bedford’s 36-6 Division 4 win over Worcester South, senior QB Eric Miles rushed for 213 yards and four touchdowns, raising his total to a school-record 34 TDs and 202 points.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.