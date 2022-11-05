On Joe Mazzulla’s watch, the Celtics are running on positive energy

Udoka won’t be back coaching the Celtics. Not this year, not next year, and most likely never again.

But one thing that is certain as the rumor mill grinds on?

NEW YORK — The jury is still out on whether Ime Udoka ends up coaching the Nets this season, the seemingly foregone conclusion in the wake of Steve Nash’s unceremonious firing already rounding the corner into a second week of speculation.

And that is good news for Joe Mazzulla, and not because the 34-year-old surprise selection to move from the second row of coaches to the main chair on the bench just days before the start of training camp has shown any indication he’s been bothered by the specter of Udoka’s shadow.

Instead, as Mazzulla took his team into Madison Square Garden Saturday night for the second half of a back-to-back, home-road swing, he did so with what is emerging as a trademark even-tempered countenance. It seems clear that despite his relative youth and regardless of his relative inexperience, the Celtics interim coach is motivated not by being the next iteration of any coach who’s gone before him, but to be the first, best version of himself.

Still, there’s no question that the memory of Udoka remains in the organization, particularly among players who’d fought their way within two games of an NBA title under Udoka’s watch in his first season as coach and who still feel blindsided by the mystery surrounding his exit. The yearlong suspension from the Celtics, at least initially, left a sliver of possibility he could return to their bench when completed.

But now the Nets seem ready to take Udoka off Boston’s hands, to reunite him with players he’d been an assistant to on Nash’s staff, to hand him the keys to the NBA’s most dysfunctional team and hope he can do anything to solve the complex riddle of idiocy, confusion, and happiness that is Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and Kevin Durant. Good luck to Udoka, who would inherit a situation with the currently suspended Irving that exposed everything that is wrong with the Nets as a franchise, their response to Irving’s many public missteps looking both too slow to indicate they understood the gravity of his antisemitic words and too reactionary to make us believe they’d put reasoned, logical thought behind their actions.

The only current team with a worse PR approach hits much closer to home, where the Bruins continue to bungle the signing of defenseman Mitchell Miller. A day after general manager Don Sweeney spent 30 minutes defending the decision to add the player with a troubled past, the franchise was deservedly embarrassed by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who revealed to The Athletic that the Bruins had not reached out to the league to confirm Mitchell’s availability. As it turns out, the onetime Coyotes draft pick who was later renounced after the Arizona Republic exposed his racist/bullying history with a developmentally disabled classmate, isn’t even eligible to play in the NHL.

Suddenly, the Celtics, who seemed destined to star in the early-season role of car-wreck, must-watch drama, are the area’s best hope, quietly chugging along fueled mostly by positive energy.

A lot of that has to do with Mazzulla. The calling of timeouts aside — and Mazzulla earned a good chuckle before Saturday night’s game against the Knicks when he quickly admitted timeouts are the one area he hopes to improve on — he has managed to effect a pretty seamless transition to head coach. Yes, it helps to have holdover talents like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart (Al Horford was unavailable Saturday), but Mazzulla has also done a good job working in the addition of Malcolm Brogdon as well as navigating a defense without the injured Robert Williams.

And he’s continued to be an ear for his players, many of whom were understandably shocked when stories of Udoka’s imminent return surfaced.

“His name got slandered and slaughtered and it was, ‘He’ll probably never coach again,’ " Smart told the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “And a couple of months later, now he’s possibly going to be the coach of one of our biggest rivals?

“It’s tough. It makes no sense.”

Smart made it clear he was not taking a swipe at Mazzulla, adding, “But we can’t control that. We have to control what we can, and I love the team here. I love the coaching staff. I love Joe.”

And Mazzulla had no issue with his players still being attached to their former coach.

“I care about what they’re going through,” Mazzulla said. “I hope that they know we can always talk about anything. I’ve had plenty of conversations with them about multiple things. But the most important thing for me is that they feel that they can be heard and they can talk to me.”

That might be easier than getting him to talk about himself. I asked Mazzulla about coming to the Garden, the site of one of his greatest college highlights as a player, when he helped West Virginia beat Georgetown for the 2010 Big East championship.

“Obviously they are good memories, but they don’t have anything to do with playing the Knicks tonight,” Mazzulla said. “I could feel it walking in, but playing the Knicks is the most important thing.”

