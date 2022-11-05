Josef Veiga lifts No. 22 Brockton boys’ soccer to dramatic overtime win against No. 11 Newton North in Division 1 first-round matchup

Afonso Depina slid the ball to the 6-yard line and Veiga finished on the first touch with the inside of his left boot, sprinting across the field with his teammates in celebration as the ball rested in the net.

Afonso Depina galloped into space down the left side, hearing senior Josef Veiga calling for the ball in the box on a two-on-one break.

Once Brockton senior Zion Afonso Depina poked the ball through a defender’s legs, his eyes lit up.

Brockton Josef Veiga (10) buries the winning goal in overtime against Newton North senior Henry Baker. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Veiga’s winner with 1:32 elapsed in overtime sealed a 1-0 victory for No. 22 Brockton over No. 11 Newton North in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 boys’ soccer tournament.

Advertisement

“I had loads of space on the right side,” said Veiga. “Zion had the ball, I called [for it], he took an amazing touch through the players legs, it was just me and the keeper and I had the composure to finish it.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

After netting the winning goal in OT, Brockton Josef Veiga (10) ran down the sidelines to celebrate the Boxers' 1-0 victory. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

The contest was physical, with both teams jostling for sustained possession throughout. The Boxers (15-2-2) knocked on the door in the waning minutes of regulation but broke through with the golden goal.

“For a good month and a half now, we’ve been focusing on sticking together, focusing on what we have to do, and it’s been working,” said Brockton interim coach Michael Cruise, the team’s third coach of the season. “You can see how much the guys love each other, work for each other, and I couldn’t be more proud to be their coach.”

Senior center back Walter Fernandes stonewalled the Tigers, stepping up to make clutch clearances as the last man back several times, showcasing great positioning and tackling abilities.

“In my opinion, he’s one of the best players in the state,” said Cruise. “We put a lot on his shoulders and he holds it up for us.”

Advertisement

The Tigers (9-6-4), a Division 1 finalist a season ago, remained on the field for more than 25 minutes after the conclusion of the contest, overcome with emotion.

“You play games and hope that doesn’t happen to you and when the golden goal situation happens to you, it sucks,” said Newton North coach Roy Dow. “There’s really no other way to put it.”

Division 2

Reading 2, Northampton 1 — Nick Mirogiannis and Baxter McCarthy scored for the No. 32 Rockets (7-9-1) in the preliminary-round win.

Sharon 1, North Attleborough 0 — Miguel Vasconcelos netted the lone goal on a rebound in the first half, sending the No. 18 Eagles (7-6-6) on to the second round.

Division 3

Norwell 3, East Bridgewater 0 — Max Flanders (two goals) and Garrett Fisher combined to score three second-half goals for the eighth-seeded Clippers (14-2-4) in the first-round win.

Division 4

Cohasset 1, Nantucket 0 — Nathan Askjaer provided the scoring for the ninth-seeded Skippers (8-8-3), netting the lone goal in the first half of the first-round win.

Randolph 7, Burke 2 — Jonas Norsica notched three goals and Angelot Brun added two to advance the 10th-seeded Blue Devils (11-6-2) to the quarterfinals.

Girls

Division 1

Attleboro 2, Bridgewater-Raynham 1 — Jamie Davies scored the eventual winner in the 20th minute, winning a solo rush against the goalie with a shot to the left, to guide the No. 31 Bombardiers (8-9-2) through the preliminary round.

Durfee 2, Peabody 1 — Julia Hargraves tallied a goal and an assist and Amilia Hargraves scored once for the 36th-seeded Hilltoppers (13-5-1) in the preliminary-round victory.

Advertisement

Marshfield 5, Springfield Central 0 — Sammy Zaslaw scored twice for the No. 24 Rams (9-7-3) in the preliminary-round win.

Division 2

Whitman-Hanson 6, Amherst-Pelham 0 — Six players netted goals for the 29th-seeded Panthers (4-10-5), who got a clean sheet from Ayla Dernier in the preliminary-round win.

Division 3

Archbishop Williams 1, Norton 0 — Maeve White scored the winner five minutes into the second half to propel the No. 14 Bishops (14-5) to the first-round victory.

Medway 2, Cardinal Spellman 1 — Cailyn Diminico scored the winner with 18 minutes left in the second half for the 15th-seeded Mustangs (10-5-4). Shannon Mejia also scored for Medway in the first-round victory.

Sandwich 3, Shawsheen 0 — Lily Hofmann tallied two goals for the No. 28 Blue Knights (9-6-2) in the preliminary-round victory. Aubrie Schwager scored once and sophomore goalkeepers Abi Kinney and Sophia Wanat combined on the clean sheet for Sandwich.

Division 4

West Bridgewater 4, Whittier 0 — Kylie Fuller scored three goals and Rachael Genuich added another to lead the No. 8 Wildcats (16-3-0) to a Round of 32 shutout win.

Globe correspondent Cam Kerry reported from Newton. Colin Bannen contributed to this story. To report scores, call 929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.